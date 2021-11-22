Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Improve to 4-0 With Win Over UC San Diego

    Freshman Jayda Curry scores 20 points for unbeaten Cal
    Author:

    Cal's women's basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 64-54 road win over UC San Diego on Saturday.

    Freshman Jayda Curry led the Bears with 20 points, although she was just 6-for-18 from the floor.

    The Bears did much of their damage from the foul line, going 20-for-25 on free throws while UC San Diego was 8-of-10 from the foul line.

    Cal point guard Leilani McIntosh did not play because of an ankle injury suffered in the previous game.

    Joining Curry in double figures were Evelien Lutje Schipholt, who had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Cailyn Crocker, who played all 40 minutes and scored 12 points.

    Read More

    Cal shot only 32.2 percent from the floor, but the Bear limited the Tritons to 27.9 percent shooting.

    The Bears led by just two points with six minutes left, but never let UC San Diego grab the lead.

    The Bears return home where they will host the Raising the B.A.R Invitational powered by Cal. The tournament will kick off on Friday afternoon with Cal hosting Furman in game one. Ole Miss will take on San Diego State in game two on Friday.

    .

    Cover photo of Jayda Curry by Chris Leung

    Jayda Curry Chris Leung
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Improve to 4-0 With Win Over UC San Diego

    42 seconds ago
    Ashtyn Davis Robert Deutch
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Plays Well in Loss; Ashtyn Davis Gets First Pick

    33 minutes ago
    Utah Jeffrey Swinger
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Notebook: Oregon's CFP Hopes End; Utah on the Rise

    2 hours ago
    Florida center Colin Castleton
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball Will Get Tested by High-Level Opponents on Florida Trip

    3 hours ago
    Kekoa Crawford celebrates with Marcel Dancy
    Football

    Quarterback Chase Garbers and the Cal Offense Paint a Big Game Masterpiece

    16 hours ago
    Cal students celebrate after recapturing The Axe
    Football

    Cal's 1-5 Start Seems Like a Long Time Ago After Rout of Stanford

    20 hours ago
    The 2020 Big Game was played in an empty Memorial Stadium
    Football

    Cal Football: Bears Visit Stanford for the 124th Big Game - Our Game Thread

    22 hours ago
    chase garbers stan szeto 4
    Football

    Cal Football Game Summary: Bears Rout Stanford in Big Game

    22 hours ago