Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Improve to 4-0 With Win Over UC San Diego

Cal's women's basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 64-54 road win over UC San Diego on Saturday.

Freshman Jayda Curry led the Bears with 20 points, although she was just 6-for-18 from the floor.

The Bears did much of their damage from the foul line, going 20-for-25 on free throws while UC San Diego was 8-of-10 from the foul line.

Cal point guard Leilani McIntosh did not play because of an ankle injury suffered in the previous game.

Joining Curry in double figures were Evelien Lutje Schipholt, who had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Cailyn Crocker, who played all 40 minutes and scored 12 points.

Cal shot only 32.2 percent from the floor, but the Bear limited the Tritons to 27.9 percent shooting.

The Bears led by just two points with six minutes left, but never let UC San Diego grab the lead.

The Bears return home where they will host the Raising the B.A.R Invitational powered by Cal. The tournament will kick off on Friday afternoon with Cal hosting Furman in game one. Ole Miss will take on San Diego State in game two on Friday.

Cover photo of Jayda Curry by Chris Leung