Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Win 6th Straight Game

Photo by Rob Edwards - KLC Fotos
Jake Curtis

Cal women’s basketball team won its sixth straight game and remained unbeaten at home with a 73-62 victory over Boston University on Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion.

Four players scored in double figures for Cal (6-2) as the Bears won their seventh straight home game dating back to last season.

Cal plays its next five games at home and after a game against Santa Clara next Saturday, the Bears will host unbeaten, 15-ranked Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Terriers (3-4) suffered their third straight loss and went 0-2 on their West Coast swing, losing to UC Davis earlier this week.

Cal junior forward recorded her first collegiate double-double with 11 points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Senior also added 11 points, while (10 points) and (10 points) also finished in double-figures.

Cal trailed through much of the first quarter, but took the lead with 1:08 left in the opening period on a bucket by Evelien Lutje Schipholt and never trailed again.

The Bears incased their lead to as many as 16 points in the second quarter and led by 13 at halftime.

Boston University cut the margin to four points in the third quarter, but got no closer than seven points in the fourth quarter.

The Bears shot just 38.8 percent from the field, but committed only seven turnovers compared with 16 turnovers for the Terriers. Cal outrebounded BU 42-33.

Cal begins Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington on Friday, Jan. 3.

Basketball

