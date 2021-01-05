Cal Women's Basketball: Bears' Friday Game Vs. Oregon State Postponed

Cal's next game will be against No. 11 Oregon on Sunday in Berkeley

Cal's women's basketball game against Oregon State, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 8, at Cal's Haas Pavilion, has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols within the Oregon State program.

The Pac-12 will attempt to reschedule that game at some point later in the season.

The Golden Bears will host No. 11 Oregon at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Oregon is 8-1, including 6-1 in the Pac-12, while the Bears are 0-9 overall and 0-6 in conference play.

There were suspicions that Friday's game against Oregon State would be postponed because the past three Beavers' games have been postponed for virus-related issues. Oregon State's game against Stanford, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 10, was also postponed.

Cal also had its schedule adjusted for two other games in January. The Golden Bears will now play Washington on Friday, Jan. 29, and Washington State on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Cal was originally scheduled to face the Cougars on Friday (Jan. 29) and the Huskies on Sunday (Jan. 31).

In December, Washington State had its game at Stanford postponed, forcing its makeup game to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Stanford will remain in Pullman so the two teams can play their originally-scheduled game on Friday, Jan. 29.

