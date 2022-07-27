The Cal women’s basketball team, hoping to change its fortunes after three straight losing seasons, announced an 11-game non-conference 2022-23 schedule that includes nine dates at Haas Pavilion.

The highlight of the Bears’ schedule is their Dec. 3-4 Raising the B.A.R. Invitational that will bring SMU, Arkansas Pine Bluff and Gardner Webb to Berkeley. For the second consecutive year, the tournament will feature four teams directed by Black female head coaches.

Pairings for the Raising the B.A.R. event have yet to be determined.

Cal will open its season with a Nov. 3 home exhibition against Vanguard.

The Bears tip off the regular season on Nov. 7 vs. Cal State Northridge. Other home games include Nov. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s and Dec. 10 vs. Pacific.

Cal’s only scheduled road games prior to the Pac-12 season are set for Nov. 25-26 at the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Tournament, whose field also includes Montana and Wichita State. Pairings have not been set.

The Bears have one remaining open date, tentatively on Nov. 12.

Cal is coming off an 11-13 campaign in which it posted a 9-2 record vs. its non-conference opponents.

Cal Athletics

Cover photo of Cal coach Charmin Smith by Soobum Im, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo