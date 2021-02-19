Cal Basketball Live Game Thread Vs. Washington State: WSU's Bonton Out; Matt Bradley Not Starting

Cougars beat Cal in their earlier meeting in January when Matt Bradley did not play

Cal faces Washington State on Thursday in Pullman, Wash., in a game that started at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars' top scorer, Isaac Bonton, was not available to play because of ankle injuries.

Pregame: This is the second meeting this season between Cal and Washington State. The Cougars won their earlier matchup 71-60 in Berkeley on Jan. 6. Cal's leading scorer, Matt Bradley, did not play in that game because of an ankle injury.

Bradley is not in the starting lineup Thursday because of illness, but he is expected to play.

Isaac Bonton, Washington State's top scorer who had 22 points in the earlier game against Cal, did not play in Monday's loss to Washington because of ankle injuries and he was not available for Thursday's game against Cal either. Dishon Jackson was not in the starting lineup for the Cougars either.

(Cal coach Mark Fox talks about Bonton in the video above.)

Cal began the day in last place in the Pac-12 with an 8-15 overall record and a 3-13 mark in the conference. Washington State came into Thursday's contest with a 12-10 overall mark, including 5-10 in the Pac-12. That put the Cougars in 10th place in the conference, three games ahead of Cal in the loss column.

After Thursday's game, Cal has three games left in the regular season before the Pac-12 tournament. The Bears play another road game Saturday against Washington, then come home for their final two games, on Thursday, Feb. 25, against Oregon State and on Saturday, Feb. 27 against Oregon.

The Pac-12 tournament is scheduled to begin March 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Starting lineups:

Cal -- F Grant Anticevich, F Andre Kelly, G. Joel Brown, G Jalen Celestine, G Ryan Betley

Washington State -- G TJ Bamba, G Noah Williams, F Efe Obogidi, Aljaz Kunc, F Andrej Jakimovski

Game action:

15:54 left first half: Matt Bradley still has not entered the game. A three-pointer by Grant Anticevich and driving layup by Jalen Celestine ties the game at 7-7, with Celestine having a free throw coming up, hoping to complete a three-point play. Cal 7, Washington State 7

Cover photo of Washington State's Dishon Jackson by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

