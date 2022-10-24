Jayda Curry Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 Women's Basketball Team

Cal sophomore Jayda Curry was one of 15 players named to the preseason Pac-12 women's basketball team, which was announced Monday.

Curry was the only Bears player named to the preseason squad, although two Cal players -- Evelien Lutje Schipholt and Leilani McIntosh -- were among the 10 players who received honorable mention.

Three players from Oregon, three from Arizona, two from Stanford, two from Utah and one each from Washington State, UCLA, Colorado and Oregon State were also named to the 15-player preseason all-conference squad.

Curry Led the Pac-12 in scoring last season, when she averaged 18.6 points per game, becoming the first freshman in conference history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring.

Curry was named the Pac-12 freshman of the year by the media and was also named all-conference by the media, although she did not earn freshman of the year or all-conference recognition in the coaches poll.

She was second on the team in assists with 64, and her 2.8 assists per game ranked in the top-15 in the Pac-12. She was one of four players -- and only freshman -- who finished in the top 15 in the conference in both scoring and assists.

Cal's first competition of the season is an exhibition game against Vanguard on Thursday, November 3, and the Golden Bears' regular-season opener is Monday, November 7 against CSUN (Cal State Northridge). Both games are in Berkeley.

Last season, Cal finished 11-13 overall and 2-10 in the Pac-12.

Cal Athletics will host the inaugural Cal Basketball Block Party on Sproul Plaza on Thursday, October 27, to usher in the upcoming 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons.

The women's Pac-12 basketball preseason all-conference team:

Cover photo of Charmin Smith and Jayda Curry is by Chris Pietsch, The Register Guard, USA TODAY Network

