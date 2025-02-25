Dr. Harry Edwards, Mike Montgomery Named to Bay Area Sports Hall
Dr. Harry Edwards, who has counseled athletes dating back to the 1960s and is a professor emeritus of sociology at Cal, and former Golden Bears basketball coach Mike Montgomery have been named to the 2025 class of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.
Edwards, 82, was a two-sport athlete at San Jose State, his alma mater, starring in basketball and track and field. He made his reputation over decades after his playing days.
Edwards founded the Olympic Project for Human Rights in 1967, which considered a boycott by black athletes at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. It also led to the famous podium protests by Tommie Smith and John Carlos following Smith's world-record-setting 200-meter dash performance.
Beginning in 1985, Edwards was a consultant to the San Francisco 49ers and later helped create the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, whose graduates Cal alum and former NFL coach Ron Rivera.
Montgomery, who turns 78 on Thursday, made his name as coach at Stanford, which he led to four Pac-10 titles,12 NCAA tournament appearances and a Final Four in 1998 during his 18 seasons. He was 393-167 at Stanford.
After an unsuccessful two-year stint as coach of the Golden State Warriors, Montgomery returned to the college scene as Cal’s coach from 2008-09 through 2013-14.
His Cal teams won at least 20 games five times in six seasons, earned four NCAA tournament bids and won the 2010 Pac-10 title — still the school’s only conference championship since the retirement of Pete Newell after the 1959-60 season.
Montgomery’s 32-year record as a Division I head coach was 677-317, including 130-73 at Cal.
Also named to the 2025 class of Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame were baseball stars Alex Morgan and Joe Rudi, and football’s Eric Wright.