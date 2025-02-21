Where Are Last Year's Cal Basketball Players Now?
Cal lost every major contributor from its 2023-24 team that finished 13-19 overall and 9-11 in the Pac-12 in Mark Madsen’s first year as the Bears’ head coach, providing hope for the future of Cal basketball.
But where are those 10 significant Cal players from last year now. Let’s take a look.
Jaylon Tyson
At Cal in 2023-23: Starter; averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists.
This season: A first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tyson is averaging 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while playing in 36 games, including two starts, for the Cavs as a rookie. He had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes in a victory over New Orleans early in the season.
Fardaws Aimaq
At Cal in 2023-24: Starter; averaged 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds
This season: Aimaq is playing for Szolnoki Olajbanyasz in the Hungarian League. He is averaging 14.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in 19 games. He had 29 points on 11-for-13 shooting in a February 9 victory over Alba, and he had 26 points and 15 boards in a January 25 win over Sopron KC.
Jalen Cone
At Cal in 2023-24: Starter; averaged 13.4 points
This season: Cone is playing for Hestia Menora in the Spanish League, and is averaging 15.9 points. He scored 22 points while hitting 6-of-11 three-point shots in a February 16 victory over Moron.
Keonte Kennedy
At Cal in 2023-24: Starter; averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds
This season: Kennedy signed with Sporting Clube de Portugal Lisboa (Lisbon) of the Portuguese League on February 13 and has yet to play a game for that team, whose next game is March 8. He previously played for Umea BSKT of the Swedish League and averaged 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games for that team, which has a 1-22 record.
Jalen Celestine
At Cal on 2023-24: Starter; averaged 8.7 points, 44.0% three-point shooting
This season: Celestine has played 22 games for Baylor this season and he moved into the starting lineup for the past two games. He is averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, and he scored 12 points in a win over Kansas, 14 points in a victory over St. John’s and 18 points in a triumph over Kansas State. Celestine is likely to get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament, as Baylor is included in the 68-team field in virtually all projections.
Devin Askew
At Cal in 2023-24: Played six games with three starts in a short, injury-plagued season. He averaged 6.2 points.
This season: Averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists for Long Beach State of the Big West. He has scored more than 30 points twice this season, but the Beach has lost 10 straight games to fall to 7-20 overall and 3-12 in the Big West.
Grant Newell
At Cal in 2023-24: Averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds in 32 games, including 11 starts
This season: Newell is a starter at North Texas and is averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds for a Mean Green team that is 19-6 overall and 10-3 in the American Athletic Conference. North Texas would need to win the AAC tournament to get an NCAA tournament berth, and that will be difficult with nationally ranked Memphis in the conference.
Rodney Brown Jr.
At Cal in 2023-24: Averaged 3.5 points off the bench in 32 games.
This season: 4.1 points, 2.2 rebounds in 17 games off the bench at Virginia Tech. He scored six points in the Hokies’ January 11 win over Cal at Haas Pavilion. Virginia Tech’s 6-9 conference record at the moment puts it a game ahead of Cal (5-10) in the ACC standings.
ND Okafor
At Cal in 2023-24: Averaged 1.9 points, 1.7 rebounds in nine games off the bench in a season cut short by injury.
This season: Okafor is playing at Washington State and is averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks off the bench for the Cougars (16-12, 6-9 WCC).
Monty Bowser
At Cal in 2023-24: Averaged 0.3 points, 1.7 rebounds in 10 games, including four starts.
This season: Bowser has played 28 games, including 17 starts, for Northern Arizona, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Lumberjacks, who are 15-13 overall and 6-9 in the Big Sky Conference. Bowser has started all 15 games in conference play.
Other recent stories of interest:
Cal Freshman Sensation Jeremiah Wilkinson Says He Feels 'Comfortable' at Cal
Cal Women Post Their 22nd Win of the Season
Cal Transfer Defensive Back Jaden Mickey Flips to Boise State
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport