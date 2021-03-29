Pac-12 Teams Are Underdogs in Elite Eight Games

Point spreads suggest all three teams from the conference are expected to be eliminated from NCAA tournament in the next two days

All three Pac-12 teams are significant underdogs in their NCAA tournament Elite Eight games Monday and Tuesday night.

That should come as no surprise.

No. 12 seed Oregon State and No. 11 UCLA are both double-digit seeds, and this is the first time ever that two double-digit seeds have made it to the Elite Eight in the same year. That they got this far defies odds.

And USC faces Gonzaga, the prohibitive favorite to win the whole things.

One other note: This is the first time ever that Los Angeles rivals USC and UCLA are both in the Elite Eight in the same year.

So let’s take a look at what two betting sites – BetOnline.ag and Vegas Insider – have as point spreads for the four Elite Eight games.

MONDAY GAMES

Oregon State vs Houston, 4:15 p.m. Pacific time, CBS -- Houston favored by 8 points on BetOnline and Houston is favored by 7.5 points on Vegas Insider. The over/under is 129 points, according to both sites.

Arkansas vs Baylor, 6:57 p.m. Pacific time, CBS – Baylor is favored by 7.5 points by both sites. The over/under is 148.5 points on both sites.

TUESDAY GAMES

USC vs Gonzaga, 4:15 p.m. Pacific time, TBS – Gonzaga is favored by 9.5 points on BetOnline, and Gonzaga is favored by 9 points on Vegas Insider. Over/under is 155 points on BetOnline, and it is 153.5 points on Vegas Insider.

UCLA vs Michigan, 6:57 p.m. Pacific time, TBS – Michigan is favored by 7.5 points on both sites. Over/under is 137 points on BetOnline and it is 136.5 points on Vegas Insider.

Cover photo of Oregon State's Roman Silva by Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

