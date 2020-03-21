It's Saturday, March 21, which would have been the first day of second-round action in the NCAA tournament. There is no March Madness this year, so we're providing a subtitute for the glorious madness by giving you scenarios of what might have happened in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

In the video below, Pat Forde calls it a "very, very strange time" without March Madness:

So we give you something to fill in the void, by providing game-by-game rundowns of how the tournament might have played out.

We used the bracketology and pairings projected by Jerry Palm at CBSSports.com for our purposes, and we have already provided sceanrios on what how might have taken place in the preliminary-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the first-round games on Thursday and opening-round games scheduled for Friday.

Today (Saturday) the madness is a little less evident, as half the field was eliminated the past two days, leaving eight games Saturday, March 21, and eight more on Sunday, March 22.

Here we go with Day 5:

Day 5, Game 1

No. 4 Louisville (25-7) v. No. 12 Akron (25-7) at Omaha, Neb.

***Things get physical between Louisville and Akron in the NCAA tournament

Photo by Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

First-round results: Louiville got past Liberty 62-60, and Akron upset Auburn 72-65.

The game: Louisville beat Akron earlier this season, but it was just a six-point game, it was at Louisville and it was back in November.

After a harrowing escape in in its tense first-round win Thursday, Louisville is more relaxed in its second game. Jordan Nwora, who scored 18 points in the earlier game against Akron, has a big first half this time, and his 14 first-half points help the Cardinals to a nine-point lead at intermission.

Mid-American Conference player of the year Loren Christian Jackson takes control of the game at the outset of the second half as Akron closes to within a point with 11 minutes left. But that is a close as Akron gets to a second upset

Louisville's Dwayne Sutton scores off an offensive rebound to start a 10-2 run that stakes the Cardinals to nine-point lead, and Jackson does not have enough help to get the Zips back in the game.

Louisville's players are pleased after the final buzzer sounds, but there is no wild celebration as the Cardinals walk through the handshake line and move on to the Sweet 16.

Final score: Louisville 76, Akron 63.

Day 5, Game 2

No. 10 Utah State (27-8) vs. No. 2 Creighton (25-7) at St. Louis.

***Utah State's Justin Bean (34) was feeling good when his bucket at the first-half buzzer put the Aggies ahead by six, but in the second half . . . .

Photo by Orlando Ramirez - USA TODAY Sports

First-round results: Creighton barely got past Belmont 72-71 when the Bruins missed a last-second shot, and Utah State defeated Michigan 72-64.

The game: Utah State is feeling awfully good about itself after beating San Diego State and Michigan in its past two games, and the Aggies control the first half againt Creighton. Utah State guard Sam Merrill hits three three-pointers in the first half and Justin Bean and Neemias Queta dominate the boards in the first 20 minutes. Bean scores on a put-back just before the first-half buzzer to put the Aggies ahead by six.

After a stern admonishment from coach Greg McDermott during the break, the Bluejays begin the second half with a renewed intensity. Ty-Shon Alexander shows his emotion with a fist in the air after his dunk brought Creighton within a point. The Creighton bench players leap out of their seats when Marcus Zegarowski nails a three-pointer that puts the Bluejays ahead midway through the second half.

Utah State cannot stop the Creighton momentum, as the Aggies start putting up low-percentage shots that merely serve to increase the Creighton lead.

Many Utah State players are in tears as they go through the line to congratulate the Bluejays, who hug each other after a convincing win.

Final score: Creighton 80, Utah State 72

Day 5, Game 3

No. 1 Kansas (29-3) vs. No. 8 Arizona State (21-11)

First-round results: Kansas defeated Robert Morris 79-57, and Arizona State ousted Florida 74-69.

***Arizona State's Remy Martin feels the pain

Photo by Joe Camporeale - USA TODAY Sports

The game: Scrappy Arizona State is not the kind of team the Jayhawks want to play at this stage, and Remy Martin scores 12 first-half points to give the Sun Devils a 38-36 lead at halftime.

At halftime, Kansas coach Bill Self insists that his team get the ball inside to Oduka Azubuike, who dominates the paint in the first seven minutes of the second half to push the Jayhawks to a six-point lead.

Alonzo Verge Jr. comes off the ASU bench to provide a spark that enables Arizona State to tie the game before Kansas guard Devon Dotson hits a three-point shot. Dotson then gets a steal on the ensuing ASU possession that leads to a Dotson layup and suddenly Kansas is up by six.

Martin, Verge and Robert Edwards put up low-percentage shots that miss on the Sun Devils next three possessions, and the Jayhawks coast home.

Several ASU players argue with each other after the final buzzer sounds, and Martin hangs his head, knowing his college career is over.

Final score: Kansas 68, Arizona State 59

Day 5, Game 4

No. 4 Oregon (25-7) vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin (29-3) at Sacramento

***We hate the word Cinderella, but if the shoe fits for Stephen F. Austin . . . .

Photo by Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports

First-round results: Oregon beat New Mexico State 65-64 on Payton Pritchard's last-second ahot, and S.F. Austin knocked off Penn State 81-66.

The game: Oregon feels more at home in this game, which is more up-tempo that its first-round game. The Ducks also have most of the support from the crowd in Sactramento. But the surroundings don't mean much to the Lumberjacks, who beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season.

The Ducks and Lumberjacks are tied 44-44 at halftime, and Southland player of the year Kevon Harris and Pritchard have 14 points apiece.

The Ducks take a two-point lead early in the second half, as Chris Duarte, who is back for the postseason after missing the end of the regular season with a broken finger, gets a steal that leads to an Oregon fast break.

S.F. Austin doesn't flinch, knowing that it has won 16 games in a row to this point. Three-point shots on consecutive possessions by Harris and Roti Ware put SFA ahead by four, and the lead grows to eight points with 3:45 left.

A three-point shot by Pritchard followed by a Pritchard driving layup shrinks the Oregon deficit to three with 1:51 to go, but Pritchard fouls out with 1:32 remaining, ending Oregon's hopes. SFA hits enough free throws down the stretch to salt the game away.

Anything less than a Final Four berth was considered a disappointment for the Ducks, and it shows on the players' faces as they trudge through the handshake line, heads down.

Meanwhile, SFA players are high-fiving each other and jumping around after pulling off their second straight upset for their 17th straight victory and a berth in the Sweet 16.

Final score: Stephen F. Austin 81, Oregon 75

Day 5, Game 5

No. 2 Florida State (27-5) vs. No. 7 Providence (20-12)

***Florida State likes its chances to go deep into the tournament

Photo by Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports

First-round results: Florida State dominated Northern Kentucky 72-50, and Providence took out LSU 71-66.

The game: People continue to believe the ACC champs are vulnerable, but Florida State makes those folks look bad in this game. The Seminoles jump out to a 15-3 lead, and hold a comfortable 11-point advantage at halftime.

Providence, which is riding a seven-game win streak, is stunned by the early developments, and coach Ed Cooley gets the Friars refocused at halftime. Alpha Diallo helps Providence start the second half on a positive note by converting a three-point play.

The Friars get to within five points, but the Seminoles end the Providence run right there. Florida State seems to have a different offensive star every game, and this time it's Trent Forest, who scores nine of his 16 points in the final 10 minutes as the Seminoles pull away.

Seminoles players act like it's just another regular-season win, but they show their excitement in the postgame lockerroom.

Final score: Florida State 78, Providence 69

Day 5, Game 6

No. 4 Kentucky (26-6) vs. No. 12 East Tennessee State (31-4) at St. Louis

***Kentucky coach John Calipari can overreact at times

Photo by John Reed - USA TODAY Sports

First-round results: Kentucky blew by Vermont 75-62, and East Teenessee State stunned Wisconsin 70-65

The game: Nobody expects much from the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in this game, even though they have won 13 games in a row, are tied for the second-most wins in the country and handed LSU a loss in Baton Rouge this season.

Kentucky finds out early that the team from the Southern Conference is for real, as the Bucs take a five-point lead at half. The Wildcats are shooting just 38 percent from the field.

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley, the SEC player of the year, sat out most of the first half with two fouls, and he must go to bench again after being called for his third foul less than a minute into the second half.

Bo Hodges helps the Bucs maintain their small lead through most of the second half as Kentucky freshmen Tyrese Maxey puts up some hurried shots, as the Wildcats seem to be panicking.

Kentucky coach John Calipari is going wild on the bench, yelling at players and officials while gesticulating in innovative ways.

Quickley, who returned midway through the half, hits a couple of late shots to get the Wildcats within three points with 59 seconds left, and the Bucs look tentative on their ensuing possession.

Kentucky rebounds the miss and Nick Richards scores from close range to make it a one-point game with 14 seconds to play. ETSU puts the ball in the hands of Tray Boyd III, an 89.6 percent foul shooter, and he makes both foul shots with 9.3 seconds left to restore the three-point lead.

ETSU coach Steve Forbes elects not to foul to prevent a potential game-tying three-point shot, and Quickley get a pretty good look from beyond the arc at the top of the key. The buzzer shounds as his shot bounces off the back rim and falls away.

Quickley falls to the ground and pounds the floor, as ETSU players race around the court celebrating a second straight upset, eventually ending up in a dog pile at center court.

Richards tries to console Quickley, but it doesn't help. Forbes tries act cool but fails miserably, and eventually gives up and parties with his players.

Final score: East Tennessee State 74, Kentucky 71

Day 5, Game 7

No. 1 Baylor (27-4) vs. No. 9 Arizona (22-11) at Omaha, Neb.

***Arizona coach Sean Miller can get a bit excited at times

Photo by Richard Mackson - USA TODAY Sports

First-round results: Baylor eliminated Boston University 75-57, and Arizona defeated Marquette 67-61.

The game: Arizona's three standout freshmen -- Nico Mannion, Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green -- finally provide the kind of production Sean Miller had been waiting for all season. The three combine for 29 first-half points, although the Wildcats only lead by three at intermission.

Television analysts suggest at halftime that the Bears are vulnerable, noting that Baylor did not play as well at the end of the season as it did in the first four months.

But defense is what has sustained the Bears through the season and what turns the tables in the second half. Arizona fails to score a point in the first four minutes of the second half and is limited to eight points over the first 10 minutes.

Baylor's Jared Butler scores 12 second-half points and helps the Bears forge ahead by six points with 8:10 remaining. Mannion is unable to halt the Baylor run as he misses two shots and commits two turnovers over the next four minutes.

Sean Miller tries to calm his team during a timeout, but it doesn't help as Baylor's defense continues to dominate and the Wildcats players slowly realize their season is ending.

Final score: Baylor 61, Arizona 52

Day 5, Game 8

No. 2 San Diego State (31-2) vs. No. 7 Iowa (21-11) at Sacramento

***Iowa center Luka Garza knows how to create space

Photo by David Berding - USA TODAY Sports

First-round results: San Diego State defeated Eastern Washington 61-50, and Iowa ousted Xavier 74-64.

The Game: San Diego State began the season 26-0 and that included an 83-73 victory over Iowa on November 29 in Las Vegas. Bettors are expecting the Aztecs to beat the Hawkeyes again when it matters most, especially since the Sacramento crowd seems to favor San Diego State.

But Iowa center Luka Garza, an AP first-team All-American, had foul trouble in that earlier game against the Aztecs and was limited to a season-low nine points, the only time this season he scored fewer than 12 points.

He scored 20 points or more in each of his past 17 games, and shows that he is supremely motivated in this game, collecting 15 points and nine rebounds in the first 20 minutes to give Iowa a seven-point halftime lead.

San Diego State ranks third in the nation in scoring defense and 10th in field-goal percentage defense, and the Aztecs are determined to slow Garza down in the second half.

Garza's effectivenes is blunted early in the second half and six quick points by Malachi Flynn help the Aztecs tie the game midway through the second half. However, San Diego State's Yanni Wetzel gets into foul trouble trying to guard Garza and he evenually fouls out with 2:10 remaining and the score tied.

Garza takes advantage of the situation to score on consecutive possessions, giving him 22 points and giving Iowa a four-point lead with 50 seconds left.

Aztes forward Matt Mitchell hits a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left to cut the margin to two, but two free throws by Iowa's Joe Wieskamp with 20 seconds left followed by an Aztecs turnover finalizes the Iowa upset.

Several San Diego players are bent over at the waist, wrapping their arms around each other, unable to accept that their season is over.

Final score: Iowa 63, San Diego State 58

The madness has not ended for us, as we will present the remaining second-round games on Sunday.