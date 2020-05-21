Cal Basketball: Stony Brook G Makale Foreman Is Transferring to Cal

Cal picked up a needed perimeter shooter and point guard as Stony Brook's Makale Foreman announced on social media Thursday that he has committed to Cal as a grad transfer.

.

The 6-foot-1 Foreman, who will be eligible to play this coming season, is a combo guard who can play the point, which the Bears need with Joel Brown being the only returning point guard. Foreman is also an accurate three-point shooter, something coach Mark Fox said he needed.

Foreman led Stony Brook in minutes played per game (35.0) and assists (2.0) in 2019-20, and he was second on the team in scoring at 15.6 points per contest for a Seawolves team that went 20-16 overall and 10-6 in the America East Conference.

Foreman had more turnovers (68) than assists (65), which is not a good assist-to-turnover ratio, so it remains to be seen how much time he will see at point guard.

He shot just 36.5 percent from the field, but a respectable 36.0 percent from three-point range, attempting more than half his shots from beyond the arc. He set a single-season school record for three-pointers made with 104.

His best game in 2019-20 was a 26-point performance against UMBC when he made 8 of 10 three-point shots.

Cal ranked last in the Pac-12 in three-pointers made in 2019-2020, although some of that was the result of the Bears' slower pace, which results in fewer possessions.

Foreman sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from Chattanooga. He started all 33 games for Chatanooga as a sophomore, averaging 10.6 points per game.

“This was a life-changing decision and I feel confident I have made the right one,” said Foreman told Bear Insider Thursday. “I have connected with all of the staff and they are phenomenal. I have also talked to a couple players so far. They see me coming in and providing some leadership, scoring and facilitating that they are losing from this past year.”

Foreman becomes the third transfer to join the Cal team this offseason, and all three are guards. Ryan Betley, a shooting guard from Penn, will be eligible this season as a grad transfer, while Jarred Hyder, who started for Fresno State as a freshman this past season, must sit out the 2020-21 season.

Cal also has two incoming freshmen: small forward Monty Bowser and shooting guard Jalen Celestine.

Two Cal players on the Bears' 2019-20 roster -- Jacobi Gordon and Juhwan Harris-Dyson -- entered the transfer portal in the offseason.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.