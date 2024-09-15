Four-Star Guard Semetri Carr Commits to Cal Basketball
Semetri Carr, a four-star guard from Riordan High School in San Francisco, committed to Cal for the class of 2025, according to multiple recruiting sites.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Carr is rated a four-star recruit by both ESPN and Rivals and is considered a three-star recruit by On3. He chose Cal over offers from Creighton, Washington, New Mexico, San Francisco, Stanford and San Diego State, among others.
Carr is Mark Madsen's second commitment for the class of 2025, joining four-star prospect Jovani Ruff.
“I chose Cal because it checked all of my boxes in terms of basketball, education, and location,” Carr told On3. “The basketball program is a top-notch program and aligns with my goals on the court. The academic opportunities and resources at Cal are great and offer the kind of education I’m looking for and I am honored to represent the Bay.”
Being able to play for Mark Madsen was attractive to Carr.
“I had the opportunity to spend time with Coach Madsen and his staff, watching their practices and interactions with the team,” he told On3. “Cal basketball has a competitive culture, where players push each other to excel daily. I’m excited to learn from someone who has made such a significant impact on the game, both on and off the court, and to receive guidance that will help me reach the next level.”
Carr calls himself “a true point guard” who works to get teammates involved and says he likes a fast-paced style.
