Is It Time to Put Jeremiah Wilkinson in Cal's Starting Lineup?
Aside from Andrej Stojakovc, freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson has been Cal's best offensive weapon this season. And in several games he has been Cal's best offensive weapon.
He is second on the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game, and his 46.8% shooting percentage is the best among the Bears top seven scorers. He didn't get significant playing time until the fifth game of the season, when injuries forced Mark Madsen to use him extensively. In the 10 games since then, he has averaged 16.5 points on 48.6% shooting, including 34.5% shooting on three-pointers, and has scored more than 22 points three times..
The powerfully built 6-foot-1 guard from Powder Springs, Geogia, can shoot from the perimenter, he's adequate on defense, and he is a monster when driving to the basket, able to muscle his way past nearly every defender and finish at the rim or create an opportunity for a teammate. His aggressiveness on offense sets a standard for the entire team.
And he has done all it off the bench, averaging 20.8 minutes per game, which ranks last among the team's top seven scorers.
In fact, he is the top scorer in the nation among freshman who have not started a game this season.
This all comes as a surprise because Wilkinson did figure to be a major contributor this season on a roster stocked with transfers. He got a chance to shine because of early-season injuries to teammates.
But now that we have seen what Wilkinson can do and with Cal on a three-game losing that has dropped its record to 7-7 overall and 0-3 in the ACC, it begs the question: Is it time to put Wilkinson in the starting lineup?
When Madsen was asked Monday whether he's considering putting Wilkinson in the starting lineup, he gave a non-answer that suggests he has at least thought about it.
"Everything is always under consideration; everything is always under consideration," Madsen said on the possibility of Wilkinson becoming a starter. "Jeremiah had definitely really done some things in games that have been outstanding. And we look at everything, We evaluate everything. And the one thing I will say is, Jeremiah has been playing at a high level, and I have no doubt that he will continue to play at a very, very high level."
That doesn't tell us much about Madsen's plans for Wilkinson heading into Wednesday's home game against Virginia.
However, there are two issues to address if Madsen decides to make Wilkinson a member of the starting five.
No. 1 -- Who would Wilkinson replace in the starting lineup?
Maddy Sissoko is the starting center, and that won't change, and Stojakovic must occupy one of the wing spots with Rytis Petraitis and Joshua Ola-Joseph sharing the starting assignements at one forward spot. Jovan Blacksher Jr. is the Bears best option at point guard.
That leave DJ Campbell, who has been the starter at a shooting guard spot when he's healthy. Madsen likes Campbell's versatilty, especially on defense, and he's an adequate shooter who's scoring 7.4 points per game while averaging 24.6 minutes in the seven games he wasn't limited by injury.
Madsen could rationalize putting Wilkinson in the starting lineup in place of Campbell, or even going small with a starting five of Blacksher, Wilkinson, Campbell, Stojakovic and Sissoco, with the 6-foot-2 Campbell asked to guard a player bigger than him.
If Madsen does opt to make Wilkinson a starter, it leads to issue No. 2.
No. 2 -- Who would provide energy and scoring off the bench?
Cal gets a jolt when Wilkinson enters the game, partly because of his production and partly because of his aggressiveness, and most teams need that kind of sixth-man impact to be successful.
If Wilkinson is a starter, Petraitis is the kind of intense, hustling player who could provide that kind of energy. Ola-Joseph has the athleticism to provide a boost off the bench. Campbell could come in and become a defensive stopper who could hit the occasional three-pointer.
None can provide the offensive production and physicality off the bench that Wilkinson does, and his value as a sixth man has to be a consideration.
So the question facing Madsen is this: Should he start Wilkinsn because of the production and physical presence he can provide at the outset while also giving him more court time, or is it better to to keep him on the bench to start a game so he can give the team a needed boost when he enters.
It's a tricky decision, especially when dealing with a freshman. One thing seems certain, though. Wilkinson's playing time will increase. He averaged 25 minutes in the losses to Pitt and Clemson last week, and that may grow.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport