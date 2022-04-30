Time off since Monday's series clinching win over the Nets allowed the injury to heal.

Former Cal standout Jaylen Brown, who tweaked a nagging hamstring injury Monday in the Celtics’ close-out victory over the Brooklyn Nets, told reporters he plans to play Sunday when Boston takes on Milwaukee in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

"It was essential to have a couple days off, so credit to us taking care of business so we can have that," Brown said after practicing Saturday morning. "I did some tests this week, got some treatment, should be ready to roll.”

Celtics coach Ime Udoka and team president Brad Stevens both had expressed some concern about Brown’s availability for the Bucks series after Monday’s game.

It’s an injury he first suffered November, and he’s been dealing with it off and on since. Brown has missed 13 games in two separate stints because of the injury.

Brown confirmed that the injury is not as severe this time but that the time he got allowing it calm down was important.

"Anytime you're dealing with a lingering injury, you want to be precautious and careful. But I think I'm OK," Brown said. "This one is on the lower end of the spectrum, so I'll be fine.”

“Jaylen is doing well,” Udoka said. “He looked good the last few days, felt good. Still will get reevaluated after practice by the medical staff, but all signs pointing in the right direction. Looked good the past few days.”

Brown, who played just one season at Cal before the Celtics made him the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, averaged 23.6 points this season.

He has been terrific in the playoffs, scoring 20 points or more in nine straight postseason games and 12 of his past 13, averaging 23.7 points in those games dating back to the 2020 playoffs. He missed the postseason a year ago due to injury.

Against the Nets, Brown averaged 22.5 points and was particularly effective in the fourth quarter of two of their victories. He played 38 minutes and scored 22 points in Monday’s Game 4 clincher.

The sixth-year pro scored 19 and 25 points in two games this season vs. the Bucks.

Game 1 is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT at ABC.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown by Wendell Cruz, USA Today

