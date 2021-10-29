It's Not Business As Usual Post-COVID For Ex-Cal player Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics first-year coach Ime Udoka has been puzzled by Jaylen Brown’s up-and-down performances during the first weeks of the NBA season.

In his first four games, the former Cal player scored 46, 9, 30 and 13 points. Quite a statistical roller-coaster ride.

“It’s a tough one,” Udoka said after Wednesday’s 13-point outing the Boston Globe labeled as “lethargic” in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

“I try to ramp him up during the game, pump him up to get going but the contrast of some of the those previous games . . . and the way you see him come out (Wednesday) is kind of mind-boggling. But it could be a number of things. Just got to find the juice from the start.”

Brown has responded with his own explanation for what’s going on. He is feeling the effects of his bout with COVID-19, and it has him more than a bit concerned.

“I know I just turned 25,” he said, “but this can’t be what it looks like on the other side.”

Brown, who was in quarantine just before the start of the NBA schedule, still isn’t feeling right. At least not every night.

“My breathing was more my concern and I’m breathing fine. I’m just not recovering as fast as I would like,” he told reporters on Friday. “And I’m having some joint pains and that’s a part of COVID as well.

“As I continue to fight through it and continue to play more games and get the right stuff into my system it’ll get better. Right now, I’ve been inconsistent - it’s obvious. My body just hasn’t felt the same.”

Brown said he’s talked with other players who have been through this, but suggested that it affects everyone differently.

For teammate Jayson Tatum, who battled COVID last January, Brown said the issue afterward was breathing.

“I really focused on my breathing when I was in quarantine but my recovery has not been the usual kind of recovery. I usually go through a routine and that routine works,” Brown said. “I’ve been doing it for a couple years. I still have some lingering joint pain, I still have fatigue in my body. And I think that COVID is probably one of the main reasons.”

Brown talked about pushing through this challenge, through, and making whatever changes are necessary.

“I’ve got to get over the hump, get my body to where I can feel like Jaylen . . . feel like Jaylen out there every single game,” he said. That’s what I’m trying to do. Whether I’m making or missing shots, just running up and down the court unimpeded is what I want to focus on.”

Brown is averaging 24.5 points in the four games he has played. He sat out Boston’s opener.

The Celtics return to action Saturday against the Wizards.

