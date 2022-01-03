Jaylen Brown Joins Larry Bird, Five Other Celtics Who Scored 50 in a Game

The former one-and-done Golden Bear is just the seventh Celtic to reach 50 points.

After joining the likes of Larry Bird while becoming just the seventh Boston Celtics player to ever score 50 points in an NBA game, Jaylen Brown said, “I’m just trying to figure it out.”

The one-time Cal player wasn’t spewing self-modesty. He actually meant it.

This has been a difficult season for the Celtics and their two star players, Brown and Jayson Tatum. The team has played inconsistent basketball, nowhere near the level it was expected to display as a presumed contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics entered Sunday’s home game against the seven-win Orlando Magic sporting a disappointing 17-19 record, and continued the trend. Boston had 20 turnovers through three quarters and trailed by 15 points with 4:26 left in regulation.

But Brown came to the rescue, shooting 9 for 12 to score 21 points in the fourth quarter. He had two three-point plays, a 3-pointer and scored 14 points during an 18-2 run over the final 4:07 that forced overtime.

Jaylen Brown dunks two of his 50 points against Orlando. Photo by Brian Fluharty, USA Today

Brown completed his career-high 50-point performance by making a 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the extra period that pushed Boston’s lead to 108-104.

“To be honest I didn’t even realize until the last shot, when I had 47,” Brown said. “Other than that I was just being aggressive, getting to the basket. I didn’t feel like those guys could stay in front of me, so I was just going to keep getting to the basket, blowing by them on the first step, and I looked up and I had 47 and I was like damn.

“Then I hit the three off the [Marcus] Smart pass to get to 50, but I wasn’t even really paying attention until it got to that.”

Brown’s previous career high was 46 points in a season-opening loss to the New York Knicks. He also had 11 rebounds while joining Bird, Kevin McHale, Sam Jones, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas and Tatum as the only Celtics to reach 50.

Brown has dealt with injury and a preseason episode with COVID-19 and Tatum missed his fourth straight game while in the health and safety protocols.

In Tatum’s absence, Brown admits he has struggled to play efficient basketball. Over the previous three games, he shot 6 for 30 on 3’s and had 15 turnovers.

“I’m just trying to figure it out. Growing with every opportunity, that’s what life is about beyond basketball,” Brown told the Boston Herald. “My teammates made it easy for me tonight. I tried to make some reads and make it easy for them. Came out and we got the win, so that’s the most important thing.”

Boston Celtics

Brown said first-year coach Ime Udoka has helped him through the rough spots.

“Ime has been great,” Brown said. “Despite some of the bad games I’ve had and bad reads I might have done, Ime has trusted me. Put the ball in my hands to make plays for myself and my teammates, and I can’t do more than appreciate that.

“Good days and bad days, but I’ll continue to learn and grow in those positions and help my team down the line. We’ll get rolling, especially when we get JT back, and we get the rest of our guys back. These last couple of games I think I’ve learned a lot.”

Brown, 25, is in his sixth NBA season after spending just one year at Cal. With his Sunday outburst, he improved his season scoring average to 24.3 points per game.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown with teammate Dennis Schroder by Brian Fluharty, USA Today

