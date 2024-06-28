Jaylon Tyson Not Shy About Rookie Goals: All-Defense & NBA Title
The day after Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey said first-round draft pick Jaylon Tyson must improve at the defensive end to compete in the NBA, the former Cal wing embraced the challenge.
“I want to be an All-Defensive player for my rookie year,” Tyson told reporters, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That’s my goal. If I do that, now you’re talking about every box being checked right there.
“That’s the biggest thing I’m going to work on. I’m going to work my tail off to be able to accomplish that goal because when I have goals, I’m not just setting ‘em just to try to find a goal. I’m actually trying to hit these goals. So that’s my biggest goal.”
At 6-foot-7, Tyson was a versatile offensive player with Cal, averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors in his lone season after transferring from Texas Tech. He joins a Cavaliers team that hangs it hat on defense and made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals this past season.
Cleveland is deep in the backcourt, but Gansey said Tyson brings much-needed size to the wing position.
Asked what fans should expect to see from him, Tyson said, “A winner, a hard worker and an everyday guy. That’s just three things that would describe me.”
Tyson will join a team led by All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (26.6 points, 6.1 assists), point guard Darius Garland (18.0 points, 6.5 assists) and Max Strus (12.2 points, 4.0 assists). Reserve guard Caris LaVert (14.0 points) rounds out a foursome who combined to provide more than 70 points per game.
Gansey said there will be no pressure on Tyson to get extensive playing time as a rookie, but that he will get the chance to earn that. Tyson understands what’s ahead.
“I have a lot of work to do to get to the point where I want to get to, but I’m looking forward to it and I want to learn from these vets. I want to learn coming into this opportunity with an open mind,” he said.
“Obviously, my story and my journey has helped me have this open mind and a mature mindset. So, I’m just looking forward to just becoming a really good professional basketball player.”
Tyson believes the Cavaliers are positioned to find ultimate success.
“I want to win a championship. Honestly, I want a ring my first year. A lot of people don’t get to say that,” he said. “So, the role piece, I just want to be a part of a winning culture. That’s what I want to do.
“Obviously, I want to play, but I know that takes time. ... I can’t tell you what the future looks like. I don’t know. This is new to me, right? I’m looking forward to winning. That’s the biggest thing.”