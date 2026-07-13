John Camden Finally Gets Playing Time in Summer League, But . . .

Former Cal standout John Camden finally got on the court in the NBA summer league on Sunday, but he didn’t do much to enhance his NBA chances.

That was also the case for the other ex-Cal player in the summer league, Chris Bell, who didn’t get much playing time either.

Both made a three-point shot on Sunday, though, and that works in their favor.

Camden went undrafted and signed a summer-league deal with the Wizards. That means he has to impress coaches in the summer just to get an invitation to their preseason camp.

He did not get on the court in the Wizards’ first summer league game on Thursday, but he played 10 minutes in the Wizards’ 104-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

He did a lot in those 10 minutes, taking six shots, committing three fouls and getting two rebounds.

But he scored just three points. He missed his first five shots, including four three-point attempts, but hit from three-point range on his sixth and final shot, finishing 1-for-6 overall and 1-for-5 on threes.

He has two more chances to impress Wizards coaches in the summer league in Las Vegas, on Tuesday and Wednesday, but his chances of getting an invitation to preseason camp appear to be slim..

Meanwhile, Bell, played only three minutes for the Pelicans in their 81-75 victory over the Suns on Sunday

He did what he needed to do to have shot to make an NBA roster: He made a three-pointer. Bell’s ability to hit from the perimeter is the reason the Wizards’ signed the undrafted Bell to an Exhibit 10 contract.

He was 1-for-1 on three-point shots and after missing both his long-range attempts in the Pelicans'

first summer game. Bell missed his only other field-goal attempt – a 13-footer in the lane – on Sunday and finished with three points and no rebounds.

With an Exhibition 10 deal he is guaranteed to be on the team’s roster for preseason camp, but by playing only three minutes on Sunday after getting just seven minutes of court time in the Pelicans’ summer opener he does not seem to figure prominently in New Orleans’ plans.