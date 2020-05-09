CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball Video: Back in Berkeley, Matt Bradley Was Too Comfy at Home

Jeff Faraudo

Matt Bradley, who led the Cal basketball team in scoring this past season as a sophomore, headed home to San Bernardino in March after the season was suddenly cut short by the budding coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t long before Bradley returned to Berkeley.

“Just too comfortable,” he said during a Zoom interview this week. “I was getting meals catered to me, lounging around. I wanted to come back here and be a little bit more independent. (But ) it was nice.”

The cozy, casual lifestyle at home sounds like it wasn’t ideally conducive to finishing the academic year, which immediately was transformed to students taking classes online. Bradley decided being back at his own place would better allow him to avoid distractions and pay attention to his primary task.

“After a while I just realized it was time to reboot my focus on my academics and really lock in back in Berkeley, even though there’s nothing going on,” he said. “I felt more comfortable here doing my work.”

Classes are done for spring semester and Bradley said is concluding final exams.

And while he misses the freedom to get his hair cut or hang out with friends, the Bears’ second-team All-Pac-12 selection also seems to be adjusting.

“I’m growing accustomed to this new lifestyle. At first it was really rough. But now it seems like the new normal even though it hasn’t been that long, which is really weird,” Bradley said. “I hope for things to go back quickly . . . but no rush.”

Bradley said everyone in his family is healthy and safe, but there are some concerns.

His younger brother serves in the U.S. Air Force and is stationed in Italy, where the coronavirus has hit particularly hard.

“That was a little risky, that was a little dangerous,” Bradley said. “We were kind of worried for him, but he’s been healthy.”

Meanwhile, Bradley’s sister is pregnant, so she is a family priority.

“We just want to make sure she doesn’t get sick.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jackie Jensen was a no-brainer for inclusion in The Best of the Bears

Football had the most athletes of the year but Cal excelled across the board

Jeff Faraudo

NCAA president Mark Emmert offers caution about football season

Mark Emmert suggests it's unlikely all schools will be ready to begin at the same time

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Will Bears Be Ranked in CBSSports.com Preseason Top-25?

The site has revealed No. 20 through No. 25 so far, and you can infer Cal might be higher

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Oregon Won't Allow Sports With Big Crowds Through September

What does the Oregon governor's announcement imply for Cal's 2020 football season?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bears Look Like a Good Value Bet in Pac-12 Wagering

We are not encouraging anybody to waste their money on sports bets, but . . .

Jake Curtis

Evan Weaver's NFL Debut Will Be in Bay Area--If He Makes Cardinals' Roster

Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins would make their pro debuts the same day

Jake Curtis

Marshawn Lynch showed his Beast Mode tendencies early

Leon Powe recalls Marshawn Lynch on the basketball court

Jeff Faraudo

Who were Cal's top athletes each year in the 2010s?

The final installment of our countdown of top Cal athlete yearly over the past century

Jeff Faraudo

Oakland Tech grads are Best of the Bears headliners for the decade of the 2000s

Leon Powe and Marshawn Lynch continued the Oakland Tech-to-Cal pipeline

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Bears Appear to Be Efficient in Their Recruiting Effort

Only a few of the Power 5 conference schools have made fewer scholarship offers than Cal

Jake Curtis