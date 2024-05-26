NBA Mock Drafts Mostly Agree Jaylon Tyson Will Be a 1st-Round Pick
If being selected in the first round is the criteria by which we judge whether a player made the right decision to enter the NBA draft, it appears Cal junior Jaylon Tyson chose wisely.
With the June 27 NBA draft barely a month away, the 6-foot-7 wing is projected by most reputable mock drafts to go in the first round, where players receive guaranteed contracts for two seasons.
Tyson isn’t a unanimous pick to be a first-round pick, but he is projected anywhere between No. 18 and No. 30 in seven mock drafts we surveyed. Two others — CBS Sports and Sporting News — do not currently envision him going in the first round, although Sporting News pegs him two picks into the second round at No. 32.
Tyson came to Cal last season from Texas Tech and had a breakout season, averaging 19.6 points for first-year coach Mark Madsen. He added 6.8 rebounds and a team-best 3.5 assists for a team that posted 13 victories, a 10-game improvement over the season before.
Here’s what seven mock drafts say about Tyson’s prospects:
*** THE RINGER: No. 18 to Orlando
The Magic badly need shooting and perimeter creation. Tyson leans more on the creator side of things, but in a more condensed role his shooting could pop as a 6-foot-7 wing who can also handle the ball. Breakout transfer shining with high usage, though he has the complementary skills to be a role player.
Pluses:
- Big shot creator who plays with a downhill style, overpowering smaller players with a mix of bully moves, hesitations, half spins, and tight crossovers.
- As the point guard for his college team, he plays at his own pace. He doesn’t have the quickest first step or burst to turn the corner, but he controls the tempo. He puts good zip on passes while showing dexterity off the dribble.
- Skilled post scorer who loves to back down smaller defenders, then get into lefty hook shots or right-handed turnaround jumpers over the top. He similarly has ambidextrous touch finishing at the rim off drives.
- Comfortable shooter off the dribble who can make floaters, midrange pull-ups, and an occasional 3.
- Knockdown 3-point shooter off the catch, a vital skill for him since he’ll likely be in a multi-creator offense that’ll require him to play off the ball.
- Active rebounder who consistently crashes the boards and shows a willingness to put a body on an opponent.
- Versatile defender who should be able to defend multiple positions on the ball, giving him value in switching schemes. Off the ball, he keeps his head on a swivel in passing lanes and is a threat to rack up weakside blocks and deflections.
Minuses:
- Scaling down could help his overall offensive consistency, as he’s asked to shoulder a massive workload for California. But even so, he is a streaky jump shooter.
- Commits far too many reckless turnovers passing the ball into closing windows. He also doesn’t have the most explosive first step, so savvy defenders have been able to strip the ball from him during his initial move.
*** NBADRAFT.NET: No. 19 to Toronto
Strengths: Versatile, crafty, strong offensive minded player with a good all around game … A nightmare to defend, because he is always moving and a remarkably smart and tricky offensive weapon … Good and controlled on the drive… Effective and willing passer and playmaker, a bit of a point forward… Has a nice, soft touch in the lane including a polished floater … Does not blow away with vertical leap. But has nice hang time, stays controlled, and does well on the delayed finish after absorbing contact in the air … Can hit the pull up mid-range off the dribble … Excellent set of simple but effective dribble moves, hesi-stops opponents in their tracks… Relatively strong guard who keeps position on the drive by out-muscling his opponent … Excellent at getting a half-step past the defender and holding his ground via the Chris Paul offensive “box out”… Can mix it up in the post, hit a drop step and finish with the slam in a halfcourt set … Faster in the open floor and on the fast break than he appears … Prolific offensive player … In his junior season at Cal put up 19.6 / 6.8 / 3.5 (points / rebounds / assists) averages on solid 46.5 / 36.0 / 79.6 percentages from FG / 3P / FT … Smart and tough player with an advanced feel and all around game … At 21 and a half, relatively young for this year’s draft class.
Weaknesses: Not the fastest wing … Can be somewhat methodical / predictable in his dribble driving . Despite this he may find ways to be effective off the dribble despite lack of blow by speed … Not a standout vertical athlete … Lack of great foot speed affects his on ball defensive upside … Does not possess blow by speed but is excellent at getting to his spots … At Cal was really a feature offensive player … Can he fit seamlessly into an offensive scheme with a reduced role? … Upside may be seen as somewhat limited as a player with a polished game and filled out body.
*** BLEACHER REPORT: No. 27 to Minnesota
Jaylon Tyson figures to get looks from teams starting in the mid-to-late first round after a breakout season averaging 19.6 points and 3.5 assists. A 30.1 percent usage on a 13-19 California team does cast a cloud over his statistical production. But the eye test clearly shows a scorer with NBA traits and skills, including 6'7" size, ball-handling for creation/playmaking and tough shotmaking.
*** NBA DRAFT ROOM: No. 27 to Minnesota
A strong 6-7 wing who has taken his game to a new level and put himself in the mid first round conversation. A productive scorer and a high level athlete.
*** COLLEGE SPORTS WIRE/USA TODAY: No. 28 to Denver
Denver has a type when it comes to recent draft picks: Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson. They are all veteran wings who looked ready to compete right away, with the exception of Watson, and all have shown at least flashes of productivity as Denver remains a title contender despite losing to Minnesota this year. Tyson was outstanding for Cal and could be next in line for this Nuggets franchise.
*** SI.COM: No. 28 to Denver
*** YAHOO SPORTS: No. 30 to Boston
Tyson was one of the best and most efficient scorers in the Pac-12 and can score at all three levels. He has good size and uses his body well while finishing at the rim and with mismatches off the pick-and-roll. Note: Yahoo Sports in a separate story ranks Tyson as the No. 33 player on its 40-player Big Board.