Former Cal basketball standout Jaylen Brown and UC Berkeley alum Cynt Marshall, the first African American woman CEO of an NBA team, will participate this afternoon (Tuesday) via Twitter in a virtual roundtable discussion courtesy of #NBATogether on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on young people of color.

The event begins at 4 p.m. today and can be accesses via @NBA.

Brown is in his fourth season playing for the Boston Celtics. Marshall, who was the first black cheerleader at Cal in the late 1970s, worked for decades in AT & T's corporate offices and two years ago was hired as CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

Dr. Kensa Gunter, a licensed clinical and sport psychologist also will be part of the online conversation. Caron Butler, former NBA player, board member for the Vera Institute of Justice and TBS analyst, will serve as the panel’s host.

Here is a portion of the NBA news release announcing the event:

The panelists will share their perspectives on the root causes of issues young people of color face and discuss potential solutions. Brown, an advocate for education reform to combat systemic inequalities that impact youth at an early age, recently wrote an op-ed regarding inequities highlighted by the pandemic and urged Americans to come together. Marshall has been an outstanding leader and advocate for domestic violence prevention and support, highlighted by the Mavericks’ recent aid for family- and youth-serving organizations in Dallas during the pandemic. Dr. Gunter is a licensed clinical and sport psychologist and works regularly with athletes, including adolescents, having recently hosted a Jr. NBA webinar that explored the mental health impacts of the pandemic on youth.

The event will stream live on the NBA’s official Twitter account (@NBA) beginning at 4 p.m. today, and will be aired on NBA TV on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PDT.