No. 24 Cal Women Beat No. 21 North Carolina State
The 24th-ranked Cal women's basketball team defeated a ranked opponent for the second time this season on Thursday night when the Bears knocked off No. 21 North Carolina State 78-71 at Haas Pavilion.
The Bears defeated then-No. 19 Alabama back on December 5 at Haas Pavilion, and on Thurday Cal beat a team that reached the Final Four last season.
Marta Suarez scored 17 points for Cal (15-2, 3-1 ACC.), and 14 of those came in the first half. Ioanna Krimili, Michelle Onyiah and Kayla Williams added 15 points apeice to help the Bears end the Wolfpack's seven-game winning streak while keeping Cal unbeaten at home (11-0).
.North Carolina State (11-4, 3-1 ACC.) suffered its first conference loss despite 21 points from Aziaha James and 19 from Tilda Trygger.
Thursday was the first time two top-25 women’s teams played a game at Haas Pavilion since Dec. 22, 2018, when 14th-ranked Cal lost to No. 1 UConn.
Cal led by eight points entering the fourth quarter, and the Wolfpack got as close as three points, but the Bears maintained the lead throughout. Cal had scored the final eight points of the third quarter t break away from a 52-52 tie to grab that 60-52 advantage after three quarters.
Cal held a 39-33 lead at halftime, thanks in large part to a one-minute shooting spree by Suarez. She hit three-pointers on three consecutive Cal possessions over a span of 56 seconds to cap a 16-0 Bears run that took Cal from a 22-14 deficit to a 30-22 lead with 5:22 left in the first half.
Suarez was 4-for-4 from long range in the first half and had 14 points and 10 rebounds at intermission. The rest of the Cal team was just 3-for-12 on three-pointers, and Ioanna Krimili was 1-for-7 from beyond the arc at halftime. Her one made three-pointer came from well behind the line with the shot clock running down.
Cal shot 44.4% from the field in the first half, while the Wolfpack made just 35.3% of its shots. Cal attempted just one free throw in the first half, and missed it.
NOTES: The top two scorers from North Carolina State’s Final Four team of last season are starters on this season’s Wolfpack squad – Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers.
Heading into Thursday’s action, Cal was averaging 10.1 made three-pointers per game, sixth-most in the country, and were making 37.8% of its three-point shots, which is 12th-best in the nation.
