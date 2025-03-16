North Carolina Makes the NCAA tournament Field; Four ACC Teams In
Virtually every reliable NCAA tournament projector on Sunday morning projected that North Carolina would not make the NCAA tournament field. ESPN, Fox, CBS Sports and most others all had North Carolina being left out.
The Saturday loss to Duke in the ACC tournament semifinals, when a lane violation by the Tar Heels’ Jae’Lyn Withers with 4.1 seconds left negated what would have been a game-tying free throw, seemed to be the nail in UNC’s NCAA tournament coffin.
But when the field was officially revealed on Sunday, there was North Carolina as a No. 11 seed in the South, scheduled to face another No. 11 seed San Diego State, in a play-in game on Wednesday.
The Tar Heels reportedly were the very last at-large team to make the field.
Duke (No. 1 seed in the East), Clemson (No. 5 seed in the Midwest), Louisville (No. 8 seed in the South) are the other ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament, while Wake Forest and SMU were left.
The ACC’s four NCAA teams are still the conference’s fewest berths in 12 years, since it got just four in 2013.
But most were expecting the ACC to get just three NCAA teams, which would have been the conference’s fewest in 25 years, when it had just nine members, half what it has now.