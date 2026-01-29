Oops . . . Jaylon Tyson Walks Back Inadvertent Dig at LeBron James

There was no ill intent, but former Cal star Jaylon Tyson found himself apologizing after a comment that may have come off sounding like a dig at LeBron James.

Tyson had just scored 20 points to help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 129-99 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on a night when the Cavs paid tribute to James in what could be his final visit to his NBA home city.

Afterward, as ESPN’s Jorge Sedano asked Cavs star Donovan Mitchell a question in an on-court interview, Tyson grabbed the mic and said, “This is Donovan Mitchell’s city now.”

Mitchell appeared a bit uncomfortable with the compliment and Tyson later realized his comment may have been misunderstood.

"There was no disrespect there. I didn't want to disrespect or step on nobody's toes,” Tyson, 23, told reporters. “That's one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Obviously, I was a Cavs fan growing up because of (James).

"I didn't want to take away (from) him, but I just wanted to give Don his flowers. That was my biggest goal in it. And if I offended anybody or anybody got mad about it, I'm sorry. I take personal responsibility, but I just wanted to give the man his flowers because we want to do the same thing that Bron and them did here. We want to do that with him as our leader.”

Mitchell, a six-time all-star, gave the moment some context.

“As much as I appreciate that, he laid the foundation, right? They did a lot for the city being from here,” Mitchell said, referring to James. “Obviously, you want to replicate that. He deserves the energy that he’s got here.

“We’re trying to find ways to go out there and bring the city another championship. When you have support like that from your teammates, it means the world.”

It was an emotional night for James, 41, a native of nearby Akron who played 11 of his 23 NBA seasons in two stints with the Cavaliers, and brought the franchise its only championship in 2016.

The Cavaliers, aware that James’ NBA career is ticking toward the finish line, showed a video tribute during the first quarter that brought James to tears.

Afterward, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer said he’s not sure what next season will bring.

"I'm just trying to take everything in, not take the moments for granted," James said. "Because it could be (my last season). I obviously haven't made a decision on the future, but it very well could be.”

Tyson’s career is just taking flight. A first-round draft pick of Cleveland a year ago after a single breakout season with Cal, Tyson is averaging 13.8 points and shooting 46.4 percent on 3-pointers through 44 games.

He has started 29 times and over the past eight games is producing 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 51.1 percent on 3-point attempts. Included in that stretch was his career-high 39-point game against Philadelphia on Jan. 16.

The Cavaliers have won five in a row and are 10-4 in the month of January.

