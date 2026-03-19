LeBron James’s NBA Team Ownership Goal Hits Snag As Partners Balk at Las Vegas Expansion

LeBron James has publicly stated his desire to own an NBA franchise one day. And particularly, one in Las Vegas. That dream felt more real this week with the league putting wheels in motion for a vote on future expansion with its sights set exclusively on Las Vegas and Seattle.

Mere days later, that thought appears no more. According to a report by The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and Mike Vorkunov, James’s business partner Fenway Sports Group is not currently interested in pursuing the likely NBA expansion opportunity in Vegas. FSG did not comment, but The Athletic noted, citing sources, that the sports investment firm’s reluctance is due to the expected cost.

James and his longtime business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter became part of FSG’s ownership group in 2021. A decade earlier, James partnered with FSG and acquired a minority interest in Liverpool F.C.

Even with James’s net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes, he would need significant backing and capital to seriously pursue a bid for the expected Las Vegas team. Last year, the Celtics were sold for $6.1 billion while the Buss family sold the Lakers to Mark Walter in June for a $10 billion valuation.

James is in the midst of his record 23rd NBA season as the Lakers aim to make some noise in the postseason. His future remains uncertain, but he has been candid in the past that he wants to own an NBA franchise at some point. That hope took a hit with FSG’s reported decision on upcoming expansion as a source close to James told The Athletic, “With Fenway no longer pursuing NBA ownership, it is less likely that LeBron will pursue a team.”

What LeBron James has said about his NBA ownership desires in the past

LeBron James is playing in his record 23rd NBA season | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In 2022, James made his feelings clear in regards to a potential NBA team in Las Vegas: He wants it to be his.

“I wanna own a team, I want to buy a team for sure,” he said on his talk show The Shop. “I want a team in Vegas, I want the team in Vegas.”

Years before, he exclaimed his goal to bring his wealth of knowledge to an ownership group once his playing days are over. Other than the Charlotte Bobcats expansion in 2004, the current expansion talks are the first time the NBA has seriously considered adding teams over his legendary career.

"I feel like my brain, as far as the game of basketball, is unique," James said in 2016 as a guest on the Open Run podcast via ESPN. "I would love to continue to give my knowledge to the game. I would love to be a part of a franchise—if not at the top. ... My dream is to actually own a team. I don't need to [be] fully hands-on. If I'm fortunate enough to own a team, then I’m going to hire the best GM and president that I can. But I feel like I got a good eye for not only talent, because we all see a lot of talent, but the things that make the talent. The chemistry, what type of guy he is, his work ethic, his passion, the basketball I.Q. side of things. Because talent only goes so far."

And in 2019, he reinforced his belief that he could one day one a team, telling Vardon in an interview: “Ain’t no maybe about it, I’m going to do that s---.”

Once he officially retires, James has said that he wants to stay around the game of basketball. But it appears his plan would be as part of an ownership group and not going into coaching or working in a front office.

What’s the latest on the NBA’s potential expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle?

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the NBA will discuss adding two teams, exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, in time for the 2028–29 season at next week’s Board of Governors meeting. The league will hold a vote at next week’s meeting and if approved, the NBA will move forward with taking and reviewing bids for franchises in the two cities.

The forthcoming vote would lock in Las Vegas and Seattle as the NBA’s expansion targets ahead of the potential bidding process. If the vote passes, there could be a final vote later in the year to add the two franchises and bump the number of teams to 32. Both votes will require 23 of the 30 governors voting in favor to pass the motions.

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