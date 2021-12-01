Pac-12 Basketball Preview: UCLA Is NOT Our Favorite to Win the Title
Pac-12 play in men’s basketball begins in earnest Wednesday, and we dare to challenge the assumption that UCLA is the favorite.
Transfers and early departures to the NBA have scrambled nearly every Pac-12 team except UCLA, which returns every important piece from the team that reached last season’s Final Four, where it lost to Gonzaga in a thriller.
A lot of questions surround the conference’s other teams because coaches are trying to fit new, albeit talented, personnel into their systems.
Only one Pac-12 game – Colorado’s victory over Stanford – has been played so far, but the fact that Pac-12 teams are playing 20 conference games has forced a few games to be played in early December before Pac-12 play restarts in January.
We provide an outline of what each Pac-12 team has done so far, presenting the teams in predicted order of finish:
.
1. Oregon
Coach: Dana Altman
Record: 4-3 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Arizona State, Sunday, Dec. 5
Last season’s record: 21-7 (14-4 Pac-12), lost to USC in NCAA tournament Sweet 16
Current AP ranking: Not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: 2nd
Best win this season: SMU
Worst loss this season: Saint Mary’s
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Will Richardson (10.6 points)
Eric Williams Jr. (11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds)
N’Faly Dante (6.4 points)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats)
Jacob Young, transfer from Rutgers (10.4 points)
De’Vion Harmon, transfer from Oklahoma (8.6 points)
Quincy Guerrier, transfer from Syracuse (6.5 points)
Rivaldo Soares, transfer from South Plaines (Junior) College (5.6 points)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
Eugene Omoruyi, with NBA’s Dallas Mavericks (17.1 points)
Chris Duarte, with NBA’s Indiana Pacers (17.1 points)
LJ Figueroa, with G League Santa Cruz Warriors (12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds)
Comment: Yes, picking a team with three losses seems insane. But the Ducks have played a difficult nonconference schedule and they have been trying to integrate a lot of new pieces while trying to replace players now in the NBA. But no Pac-12 team benefited more from the transfer portal than Oregon, and Dana Altman always seems to get his players playing their best basketball in February and March.
.
2. UCLA
Coach: Mick Cronin
Record: 6-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Colorado, Wednesday, Dec. 1
Last season’s record: 22-10 (13-6 Pac-12), lost to Gonzaga in NCAA tournament semifinals
Current AP ranking: 5
Preseason poll predicted finish: 1st
Best win this season: Villanova
Worst loss this season: Gonzaga
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Johnny Juzang (17.4 points)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds)
Jules Bernard (14.6 points)
Tyger Campbell (11.4 points)
Cody Riley (injured 4 minutes into first game and has not played since)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
Peyton Watson, freshman (14.9 points)
Myles Johnson, transfer from Rutgers (4.6 points, 13 blocks)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
None
Comment: This team is already a finished product, so the room for improvement is limited. All five starters from Final Four team are back, although Cody Riley has missed the past six games with a knee injury. He is expected back soon. We tend to forget that this team only finished fourth in the Pac-12 last season, losing six conference games. I would not be shocked if UCLA finishes third or fourth this season.
.
3. USC
Coach: Andy Enfield
Record: 6-0
Next Pac-12 game: Utah, Wednesday, Dec. 1
Last season’s record: 25-8 (15-5 Pac-12), lost to Gonzaga in NCAA tournament Elite Eight
Current AP ranking: 20
Preseason poll predicted finish: 3rd
Best win this season: San Diego State
Worst loss this season: None
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Chevez Goodwin (13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds)
Isaiah Mosley (12.2 points, 9.2 points)
Drew Peterson (9.2 points)
Ethan Anderson (7.2 points)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
Boogie Ellis, transfer from Memphis (14.5 points)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
Evan Mobley, with NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers (16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks)
Tahj Eaddy, attempted pro career (13.6 points)
Comment: Boogie Ellis is having a bigger impact than expected, but the loss of the Pac-12 player of the year (Evan Mobley) will be difficult to overcome. He made up for so many shortcomings elsewhere. Chevez Goodwin has gone from a role player to major contributor this season.
.
4. Arizona
Coach: Tommy Lloyd
Record: 6-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2
Last season’s record: 17-9 (11-9 Pac-12)
Current AP ranking: 11
Preseason poll predicted 2021-22 finish: tied for 4th
Best win this season: Michigan
Worst loss this season: None
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Azoulas Tunelis (16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds)
Christian Koloko (16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds)
Bennedict Mathurin (13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds)
Kerr Kriisa (10.0 points)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
Omar Ballo, transfer from Gonzaga (7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds)
Justin Kier, transfer from Georgia (7.7 points)
Pelle Larsson , transfer from Utah (6.3 point)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
James Akinjo, transfer to Baylor (15.6 points)
Jermarl Baker, transfer to Fresno State (12.0 points)
Jordan Brown, transfer to Louisiana (9.4 points)
Terrell Brown Jr., transfer to Washington (7.3 points)
Comment: First-year coach Tommy Lloyd is off to an impressive start and is getting better-than-expected play from Christian Koloko, who averaged 5.3 points last season. The loss of James Akinjo does not seem to be affecting the Wildcats in their first season without Sean Miller at the helm. It seems like we are underestimating Arizona by picking it fourth.
.
5. Washington State
Coach: Kyle Smith
Record: 5-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Arizona State, Wednesday, Dec. 1
Last season’s record: 14-13 (7-12 Pac-12)
Current AP ranking: Not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: 8th
Best win this season: UC Santa Barbara
Worst loss this season: Eastern Washington
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Noah Williams (13.8 points)
TJ Bamba (8.4 point)
Efe Abogidi (8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 13 blocks)
D.J. Rodman (4.5 points)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
Tyrell Roberts, transfer from UC San Diego (14.0 points)
Michael Flowers, transfer from South Alabama (13.7 points)
Mouhamed Gueye, freshman (7.2 points)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
Isaac Bonton, playing professionally in Lithuania (17.7 points)
Comment: Kyle Smith continues to elevate the Cougars’ program and he added some pieces via transfers that will help. That home loss to a mediocre Eastern Washington team on Saturday is troubling, though. Picking WSU this high is a stretch, but you know some team is going to exceed expectations. Why not the Cougars?
.
6. Colorado
Coach: Tad Boyle
Record: 6-1 (1-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: UCLA, Wednesday, Dec. 1
Last season’s record: 23-9 (14-6 Pac-12), lost in second round of NCAA tournament to Florida State
Current AP ranking: not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: 6th
Best win this season: Stanford
Worst loss this season: Southern Illinois
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Evan Battey (14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds)
Jabari Walker (13.9 points, 9.3 rebounds)
Keeshawn Barthelemy (14.6 points)
Elijah Parquet (7.4 points)
Tristan da Silva (8.9 points)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
K.J. Simpson, freshman (7.3 points)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
McKinley Wright IV, with NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves (15.2 points, 5.7 assists)
Jeriah Horne, transferred to Tulsa (10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds)
D’Shawn Schwartz, transferred to George Mason (9.3 points)
Dallas Walton, transferred to Wake Forest (6.5 points)
Comment: There’s no replacement for McKinley Wright IV and replacing three of the top four scorers from last year makes things difficult for Tad Boyle. But Keeshawn Barthelemy has become a major contributor after being a virtual non-factor last year, and Boyle will have the team playing tough defense by the end of the season.
.
7. Utah
Coach: Craig Smith
Record: 5-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: USC, Wednesday, Dec. 1
Last season’s record: 12-13 (8-11 Pac-12)
Current AP ranking: Not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: 10th
Best win this season: Tulsa
Worst loss this season: BYU
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Branden Carlson (15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds)
Lazar Stefanovic (7.7 points)
Riley Battin (5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
David Jenkins Jr., transfer from UNLV (13.7 points)
Rollie Worster, transfer from Utah State (9.8 points)
Marco Anthony, transfer from Utah State (6.4 points, 8.8 rebounds)
Both Gach, transfer from Minnesota (8.8 points)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
Timmy Allen, transferred to Texas (17.2 points)
Alfonso Plummer, transferred to Illinois (13.6 points)
Rylan Jones, transferred to Utah State (4.4 points, 4.0 assists)
Ian Martinez, transferred to Maryland (5.2 points)
Pelle Larsson, transferred to Arizona (8.2 points)
Mikael Jantunen, playing professionally in Finland (8.9 points)
Comment: First-year Utah coach Craig Smith finished no worse than second in his three seasons at Utah State, taking the Aggies to two NCAA tournaments. But Utah had nine players transfer out after Larry Krystkowiak was fired after last season, and three players who transferred in are starters this year. This may take some time. Utah’s schedule so far has been soft.
.
8. Stanford
Coach: Jerod Haase
Record: 4-3 (0-1 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Oregon, Sunday, Dec. 12
Last season’s record: 14-13 (10-10 Pac-12)
Current AP ranking: Not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: 9th
Best win this season: Valparaiso
Worst loss this season: Santa Clara
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Jaiden Delaire (10.1 points)
Spencer Jones (7.7 points)
Michael O’Connor (6.1 points, 3.6 assists)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
Harrison Ingram, freshman (12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds)
Maxime Raynaud, freshman from France (7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
Oscar da Silva, playing professionally in Germany (18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds)
Ziaire Williams, with NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies (10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds)
Daejon Davis, transferred to Washington (10.3 points)Bryce Wills, with G League’s Capital City Go-Go (7.5 points)
Comment: Cardinal depending heavily on their highly touted freshmen, and Ingram was just 3-for-13 for eight points and two rebounds in the loss to Colorado and averaged 7.0 points over the last four games. This team should get better as the season goes on.
.
9. Oregon State
Coach: Wayne Tinkle
Record: 1-6 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Cal, Thursday, Dec. 2
Last season’s record: 20-13 (10-10 Pac-12), lost to Houston in NCAA tournament Elite Eight
Current AP ranking: Not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: tied for 4th
Best win this season: Portland State
Worst loss this season: Samford
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Warith Alatishe (10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds)
Jarod Lucas (10.4 points)
Maurice Calloo (8.5 points)
Roman Silva (1.3 points)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
Dexter Akanno, transfer from Marquette (4.0 points)
Tre’ Williams, transfer from Minnesota (5.7 points)
Dashawn Davis, transfer from Trinity Valley Community College (6.5 points)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
Ethan Thompson, with G League Windy City Bulls (15.7 points)
Zach Reichle, retired from basketball (7.2 points)
Comment: The amazing NCAA tournament run obscured the fact that this was a .500 team in conference play. The loss of Ethan Thompson may be the most significant personnel loss in the Pac-12 this year because he did so much for the Beavers, who enter Pac-12 play on a six-game losing streak.
.
10. Washington
Coach: Mike Hopkins
Record: 4-4 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Arizona, Thursday, Dec. 2
Last season’s record: 5-21 (4-16 Pac-12)
Current AP ranking: Not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: 11th
Best win this season: South Dakota State
Worst loss this season: Northern Illinois
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Jamal Bey (10.0 point, 4.8 rebounds)
Nate Roberts (3.6 points, 7.0 rebounds)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
Terrell Brown, transfer from Arizona (21.9 points)
Emmitt Matthews Jr., transfer from West Virginia (10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds)
P.J. Fuller, transfer from TCU (10.1 points)
Daejon Davis, transfer from Stanford (9.5 points)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
Quade Green, with G League’s Maine Celtics (15.4 points)
Marcus Tsohonis, transferred to VCU (10.4 points)
Erik Stevenson, transferred to South Carolina (9.3 points)
Hameir Wright, transferred to North Texas (6.2 points)
Comment: Washington improved its overall talent through transfers, and Terrell Brown is the top scorer in the Pac-12 at the moment. However, the Huskies may not be able to win enough games to save Mike Hopkins’ job.
.
11. Arizona State
Coach: Bobby Hurley
Record: 2-5 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Washington State, Wednesday, Dec. 1
Last season’s record: 11-14 (7-10 Pac-12)
Current AP ranking: Not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: 7th
Best win this season: North Florida
Worst loss this season: UC Riverside
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Marcus Bagley (10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds)
Kimani Lawrence (11.6 points, 8.9 rebounds)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
D.J. Horne, transfer from Illinois State (11.9 points)
Luther Muhammad, transfer from Ohio State (9.7 points)
Marreon Jackson, transfer from Toledo (9.6 points)
Jay Heath, transfer from Boston College (8.8 points)
Top players lost from 2020-21 season (with last season’s stats):
Remy Martin, transferred to Kansas (19.1 points)
Josh Christopher, with NBA’s Houston Rockers (14.3 points)
Alonzo Verge, transferred to Nebraska (14.0 points)
Jaelen House, transferred to New Mexico (5.3 points)
Comment: Marcus Bagley, probably ASU’s best player, has missed the past three games with a knee injury and may miss a few more. Bobby Hurley has a struggle on his hands with all the new faces and not having floor leader Remy Martin anymore.
.
12. Cal
Coach: Mark Fox
Record: 3-4 (0-0 Pac-12)
Next Pac-12 game: Oregon State, Thursday, Dec. 2
Last season’s record: 9-20 (3-17 Pac-12)
Current AP ranking: Not ranked
Preseason poll predicted finish: 12th
Best win this season: Fresno State
Worst loss this season: UC San Diego
Top Returners (with 2021-22 stats):
Andre Kelly (16.1 points, 9.1 rebounds)
Grant Anticevich (11.6 points)
Joel Brown (7.0 points, 3.0 assists)
Top newcomers (with 2021-22 stats):
Jordan Shepherd, transfer from Charlotte (13.1 points)
Sam Alajiki, freshman (2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds)
Top players lost from 2020-21 (with last season’s stats)
Matt Bradley, transferred to San Diego State (18.0 points)
Ryan Betley, retired from basketball (8.5 points)
Comment: Cal’s season was probably doomed when Matt Bradley opted to transfer to San Diego State. Andre Kelly has been a surprisingly productive inside player, but the Bears may not have enough shooters to keep the defensive pressure off him. If Cal finishes out of the basement, the season will be a success.
.
.
