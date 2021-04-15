Pac-12 Basketball Transfers: Big Names Moving In and Moving Out

Cal's Matt Bradley, Utah's Timmy Allen have picked new teams, but Arizona State pulling in some potential impact players

Arizona State seems to be following the plan used by USC so successfully this past season: Load up on top-notch transfers.

USC reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament this year with a starting lineup that included three transfers who were not on the team in 2019-20.

The Sun Devils have had six players from their 2020-21 squad put their names in the transfer portal this year, but they are adding three prominent players via transfers.

More than 1,300 names have been placed in the transfer portal so far, and it will grow, especially since the NCAA passed the rule that transfers came play immediately at their new school.

Arizona State is one of five Pac-12 teams that have had five players or more enter the transfer portal. And the movement will continue through much of the summer as players and coaches wait to see which players enter the NBA draft (deadline to declare is May 30).

The two biggest names leaving the Pac-12 by way of transfer this year found new homes this week.

Timmy Allen, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection this year at Utah, is transferring to Texas, and Cal star Matt Bradley, a second-team all-Pac-12 pick this season, will transfer to San Diego State.

But they are just two of a number of significant players from Pac-12 schools who put their names in the transfer portal, a list that includes Stanford’s Daejon Davis, Utah’s Alfonso Plummer, Colorado’s Jeriah Horne and D’Shawn Schwartz and Arizona State’s Jaelen House.

So far at least six potential impact players have committed to transfer to Pac-12 schools – Bookie Ellis from Memphis to USC; Jay Heath from Boston College to Arizona State; Michael Flowers from South Alabama to Washington State; Marreon Jackson from Toledo to Arizona State; Kim Aiken Jr. from Eastern Washington to Arizona; and AJ Bramah from Robert Morris to Arizona State.

Here’s a Pac-12 rundown, by school, of players that are “Out” (have put their names in the transfer portal) and those that are “In” (have committed to transferring to that Pac-12 school).

ARIZONA

IN

Kim Aiken Jr.: From Eastern Washington to Arizona

A first-team all-Big Sky selection in 2021, guard/forward Aiken averaged 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for an Eastern Washington squad that reached the NCAA tournament for only the second time since 2004. He scored 20 points or more four times this past season, but had only two points in the NCAA tournament loss to Kansas.

OUT

Kerr Kriisa: From Arizona to undecided

Kriisa has said he may decide to return to Arizona, presumably after he checks out new head coach Tommy Lloyd. As a freshman in 2020-21, Kriisa was ineligible until late in the season, but played in eight games, including five starts, and averaged 5.5 points. Of his 42 field-goal attempts 38 came from three-point range.

Terrell Brown Jr.: From Arizona to Washington

Brown was a grad student who started nine games for the Wildcats this season, averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 assists. He played his two previous seasons at Seattle and was a first-team All-Western Athletic Conference pick in 2020.

Jamarl Baker Jr.: From Arizona to Fresno State

Baker started the first 12 games of the 2020-21 season for the Wildcats and averaged 12.0 points before suffering a season-ending hand injury. He scored 29 points against Stanford and 33 against Northern Arizona. He played two seasons at Arizona after transferring from Kentucky.

Ira Lee: From Arizona to George Washington

Lee, a center, played in 23 games, including one start, and averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. He played four seasons as a backup with the Wildcats.

Daniel Batcho: From Arizona to undecided

The 6-foot-11 Frenchman never played a game for Arizona. He underwent knee surgery in late October and was never cleared for game action as a freshman.

Matt Weyand: From Arizona to undecided

Weyand, a senior, arrived in Tucson as a walk-on. He played in four games this past season and totaled six minutes of playing time without scoring a point.

ARIZONA STATE

IN

AJ Bramah: From Robert Morris to Arizona State

Bramah averaged 21.0 points and 10.3 rebounds in 12 games for Robert Morris before leaving the team in mid-season. He was the Colonials’ leading scorer in every game he played. Bramah was a second-team all-Northeast Conference selection in 2020 as a junior. (Robert Morris moved to the Horizon League in 2020-21). Bramah is from the San Francisco Bay Area (San Leandro High School).

Marreon Jackson: From Toledo to Arizona State

Guard Marreon Jackson was the Mid-American Conference player of the year in 2020-21, when he averaged 18.1 points, 5.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds for Toledo, the regular-season MAC champion. He had two triple-doubles this past season and came close several other times. He had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a game against Bowling Green. Jackson averaged 19.8 points and 5.4 assists as a junior.

Jay Heath: From Boston College to Arizona State

Heath was a two-year starter at Boston College, leading the team in scoring this past season (14.6 ppg) and ranking second on the team in scoring in 2019-20 as a freshman (13.1 ppg). The Eagles went 4-16 this season. His best game came in a win over Miami, when he had 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists and was 5-of-9 from beyond the arc..

OUT

Taeshon Cherry: From Arizona State to Grand Canyon University

A highly rated recruit out of high school, Cherry played in seven games this season, including three starts, before leaving the team in December for personal reasons. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds this season as a junior. Grand Canyon reached the NCAA tournament for the first time this past season under coach Bryce Drew.

Jaelen House: From Arizona State to undecided

House did not start any games, but was a momentum-charger off the bench with his defense and energy. He averaged 5.3 points and 1.6 steals this past season as a sophomore. House reportedly has narrowed his choices to Grand Canyon and New Mexico. He's the son of former ASU star Eddie House.

Chris Osten: From Arizona State to Northern Illinois

Osten played in 24 games, including six starts, for the Sun Devils n 2020-21, averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in his only season at ASU after playing a year at Lee College and one year at LSU-Alexandria.

Holland Woods: From Arizona State to undecided

Woods was the only ASU player to play in all 25 games in 2020-21 and he made 12 starts. The senior guard averaged 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds this past season. He had 18 points against USC and 15 against Colorado. Woods began his college career at Portland State.

Kyle Feit: From Arizona State to undecided

Feit, who arrived as a walk-on, played in just four games in 2020-21, totaling 12 minutes and three points.

Pavlo Dziuba: From Arizona State to undecided

Dziuba played in eight games and totaled three points this past season.

CAL

IN

None

OUT

Matt Bradley: From Cal to San Diego State

Bradley was a second-team all-Pac-12 selection each of the past two years. He averaged 18.0 points in 2020-21, which ranked third in the conference. CBS Sports ranked him No. 3 in the nation among transfers who have decided on new schools.

Juhwan Harris-Dyson: From Cal to undecided

Harris-Dyson actually entered the transfer portal in April 2020, but he opted out of the 2020-21 season and did not select a new school. He remains in the transfer portal after playing in 13 games, including one start, in 2019-20.

COLORADO

IN

None

OUT

Jeriah Horne: From Colorado to Tulsa

Horne was the Buffloes’ second-leading scorer (10.8 ppg) and leading rebounder (5.3 rpg) and hit 39.7 percent of his three-point attempts in 2020-21, his only season with Colorado. He played in all 32 games and started nine of them as a senior this past year. This will be his third transfer. He played at Nebraska as a freshman, at Tulsa the next two seasons, and is now going back to Tulsa.

D’Shawn Schwartz: From Colorado to George Mason

Schwartz was a three-year starter for the Buffaloes, and he averaged 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds this past season while hitting 40.0 percent of his three-pointers. He had 18 points in the Buffaloes' first-round NCAA tournament win over Georgetown and had 13 in the second-round loss to Florida State.

Dallas Walton: From Colorado to Wake Forest

The 7-foot Walton started 23 of the 26 game he played in 2020-21 and averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while making 9 of 19 three-point shots. He had nine points in the postseason victory over Georgetown, but went scoreless against Florida State.

Alexander Strating: From Colorado to undecided

Strating played in 10 games and did not score as a senior this past season.

Isaac Jessup: From Colorado to undecided

Jessup play just five minutes the entire 2020-21 season as a freshman and scored two points.

OREGON

IN

None

OUT

Chandler Lawson: From Oregon to undecided

As a sophomore in 2020-21, Lawson played in 28 games, including eight starts, and averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds. He totaled just 21 minutes and two points in the Ducks’ two NCAA tournament games combined. Less than a week after Chandler Lawson entered the transfer portal, his younger brother, Johnathan Lawson, requested his release from his signed letter of intent as part of the Ducks' 2021 recruiting class.

Jalen Terry: From Oregon to undecided

Terry was the Ducks’ backup point guard and played in 20 games, including one start, this past season, averaging 2.9 points. His playing time diminished over the final weeks of the season.

Addison Patterson: From Oregon to Nevada

Patterson actually committed to Nevada back in October after playing one season for Oregon, averaging 11.1 minutes and 4.6 points in 2019-20.

Will Johnson: From Oregon to undecided

Johnson played in just six games and totaled four points this past season.

OREGON STATE

IN

Chol Marial: From Maryland to Oregon State

Injuries have plagued the 7-foot-2 center from South Sudan, who played in 18 games, including one start, and averaged 6.2 minutes, 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds as a sophomore in 2020-21. Marial played in 12 games as a freshman after missing the first half of the season following surgery.

Ahmad Rand: From Memphis to Oregon State

Rand transferred to Oregon State back in January after playing only three games for Memphis, collecting no points and eight rebounds. He missed games at the start of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. He was eligible to play for the Beavers in the second half of this past season, but did not get any court time. Rand averaged nearly five blocks per game in his two seasons at USC-Salkehatchie junior college.

Xzavier Malone-Key: From Fairleigh Dickinson to Oregon State

Malone-Key actually committed to Oregon State back in December after opting out of the 2020-21 season following two years as a starter at Fairleigh Dickinson. He averaged 12.3 points in 2019-20. Malone-Key began his college career at Rider before transferring to Fairleigh Dickinson.

OUT

Alfred Hollins: From Oregon State to undecided

Hollins left the Oregon State program in early December after playing just three games in 2020-21, averaging 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds off the bench. Hollins was a starter as a junior in 2019-20, when he averaged 5.2 points, and he started 17 games as a sophomore in 2018-19, when he averaged 4.8 points.

Julien Franklin: From Oregon State to undecided

Franklin played in 21 games as a redshirt freshman this past season for the Beavers but totaled just 17 points and 15 rebounds while averaging 6.3 minutes per game.

Tariq Silver: From Oregon State to undecided

Silver played in 23 games in 2020-21 and averaged 7.4 minutes and 1.6 points while hitting 38.9 percent of his three-pointers. Silver played in all four of the Beavers’ NCAA tournament games and totaled 10 points. He had earlier played at Eastern Michigan and Tallahassee Community College.

STANFORD

IN

None

OUT

Daejon Davis: From Stanford to undecided

Davis was a starter in each of his first three years with the Cardinal and averaged 10.7 points as a freshman, 11.4 points as a sophomore and 8.8 points as a junior. He began his senior season in 2020-21 as a starter, but injuries limited him to 13 games and eight starts while averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Davis is an excellent defender.

.

UCLA

IN

None

OUT

None

USC

IN

Boogie Ellis: From Memphis to USC

Although he started 15 of the 28 games he played for Memphis this past season as a sophomore, Ellis was named the American Athletic Conference sixth man of the year. He averaged 10.2 points while making 38.6 percent of his three-point shots this season after averaging 8.0 points while starting 27 games as a freshman.

OUT

Noah Baumann: From USC to Georgia

Baumann played in 31 games and made one start this past season, and he averaged 11.1 minutes, 3.6 points and 0.9 rebounds. Most of his scoring came from three-point range, and he hit 35.6 percent of shots from there. Baumann started his college career at San Jose State.

UTAH

IN

Rollie Worster: From Utah State to Utah

Worster started 25 games this past season as a freshman at Utah State, which is where current Utah coach Craig Smith coached in 2020-21. Worster was the Aggies’ fourth-leading scorer at 9.3 points per game and he led the team in assists at 3.5 per contest. Worster had 19 points and nine assists in a game against UNLV, but he had just six points, one assist and four turnovers in the NCAA tournament loss to Texas Tech.

David Jenkins Jr.: From UNLV to Utah

Jenkins was a third-team all-Mountain West selection in 2020-21 when he was UNLV’s second-leading scorer at 14.8 points per game and made 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts. Jenkins scored 33 points in a game against Utah State, which was then coached by Craig Smith, who is now Utah’s head coach. Jenkins began his college career at South Dakota State.

Gabe Madsen: From Cincinnati to Utah

Madsen played in just two games for Cincinnati this past season as a freshman before opting out the rest of the season. He tallied three points and two rebounds in those two games.

OUT

Timmy Allen: From Utah to Texas

A three-year starter at Utah, Allen was a first-team all-conference selection this year when he averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a junior. He averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 boards in 2019-20 as a sophomore, and now will play for new Texas coach Chris Beard.

Alfonso Plummer: From Utah to undecided

Plummer was Utah’s second-leading scorer in 2020-21, averaging 13.6 points, and is an outstanding three-point shooter. His three-point percentage of 38.9 percent does not tell the story of how dangerous he was when he was hot. He scored 21 points in the final eight minutes of a win over Colorado, hitting four three-pointers in that span.

Ian Martinez: From Utah to undecided

Martinez averaged 5.2 points as a freshman at Utah this past season and scored 18 points in the Utes’ double-overtime loss to USC in the Pac-12 tournament.

Brendan Wenzel: From Utah to Wyoming

Wenzel left the Utes’ program after just two games of his redshirt freshman year in 2020-21 and transferred to Wyoming in January.

Jordan Kellier: From Utah to undecided

Kellier averaged 1.3 points and 0.9 rebounds while playing in seven games in 2020-21. He began his college career at Williston State.

Norbert Thelissen: From Utah to undecided

Thelissen signed with Utah in the summer of 2020 but was forced to sit out the 2020-21 season because of he played two years in a Dutch professional league.

Lahat Thioune and Riley Battin put their names in the transfer portal following the 2020-21 season, but both later opted to stay at Utah for next season.

WASHINGTON

IN

Terrell Brown Jr.: From Arizona to Washington

See Arizona description above

OUT

Marcus Tsohonis: From Washington to undecided

Tsohonis started four of 24 games in 2020-21 and was the Huskies’ No. 2 scorer, averaging 10.3 points. He scored 22 points or more five times this past season as a sophomore with a high of 29 against Washington State.

Erik Stevenson: From Washington to South Carolina

Stevenson started 23 of his 26 games and averaged 9.3 points, but he became a bigger factor offensively late in the season. Stevenson, whose best asset is his outside shooting, averaged 13.0 points and 6.7 rebounds over the final three game. He started his college career at Wichita State and averaged 11.2 points as a sophomore with the Shockers.

Hameir Wright: From Washington to undecided

Wright was a three-year starter for the Huskies. He started 25 games for the Huskies this past season and averaged 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He scored 18 points against Arizona in the final regular-season game.

Nate Pryor: From Washington to New Mexico State

Pryor played in 16 games, including two starts, and averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 assists in 2020-21, which was his only season at Washington after attending junior college. His playing time diminished in the second half of this past season.

RaeQuan Battle: From Washington to Montana State

Battle averaged 4.6 points as a sophomore in 2020-21 while playing in 14 games, including one start. Battle scored 19 points against Oregon, but he played in only five the Huskies’ final 17 games.

J’Raan Brooks: From Washington to undecided

Brooks played in 14 games, including one start, and averaged 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds this past season, which was his only season with the Huskies. He played for USC previously.

WASHINGTON STATE

IN

Michael Flowers: From South Alabama to Washington State

Flowers was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection this past season after averaging 21.0 points, 3.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds this past season. He scored more than 30 points four times in 2020-21 and hit on 38.8 percent of his three-point shots. Flowers played his first three college seasons at Western Michigan, averaging 16.9 points as a junior and 15.7 as a sophomore.

Tyrell Roberts: From UC San Diego to Washington State

Roberts sat out the 2020-21 season after being named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player in 2020 at Division II UC San Diego. He averaged 19.2 points and hit 46.3 percent of his long-range shots his final season at UCSD.

Matt DeWolf: From Brown to Washington State

The Ivy League canceled its 2020-21 basketball seasons, but DeWolf started 14 of 24 games for Brown in 2019-20 and averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. He reportedly will move to Washington State as a graduate transfer.

OUT

Aljaz Kunc: From Washington State to Iowa State

Kunc started seven of the 23 games he played this past season as a junior and started 17 games as a sophomore. In 2020-21 he was fifth on the team in scoring at 6.3 points while grabbing 4.3 rebounds. Kunc averaged 10.3 rebounds over the final three games of the season.

Brandton Chatfield: From Washington State to Seattle

Chatfield played in seven games this past season as a redshirt freshman and totaled eight points and four rebounds.

Myles Warren: From Washington State to Westmont College

Warren played in 20 games this past season as a junior and averaged 2.1 points.

