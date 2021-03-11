Pac-12 Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Roundup: Oregon Advances

Regular-season Pac-12 champion Oregon continued its recent run of top-notch basketball in a 91-73 victory over eighth-seeded Arizona State in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal game in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The Ducks (20-5) won their sixth straight game and recorded their 11th win in their last 12 games. They also reached the 20-win mark for the 11th straight year. Getting there this season is a little more significant this season with the shortened schedule.

Oregon shot 59 percent from the field on Thursday, which is the third straight game that the Ducks shot better than 55 percent from the field. Oregon made 10 of 18 three-point shots.

LJ Figueroa finished with 21 points for Oregon and produced an impressive alley-oop dunk in the second half.

Will Richardson continued his recent scoring splurge. After scoring a season-high 22 points in Oregon's final regular-season game against Oregon State on Sunday, Richardson collected 17 points on Thursday, with 13 of them coming in the first half when the Ducks took control. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds.

All-conference guard Chris Duarte took just three shots and scored only six points, but it didn't matter.

Arizona State finished with an 11-14 record. ASU guard Remy Martin, who entered the game as the Pac-12's leading scorer, did not score until 12 minutes remained in the second half. He finished with 16 points, but it was too late.

Alonzo Verge Jr. was the Sun Devils' leading scorer again with 28 points. ASU again played without its two prized but injured freshmen -- Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley.

Oregon led by eight points at halftime, and led by just six points with 15:21 left in the game. But the Ducks went on a run from there and led by 18 points with 11:01 left.

Oregon will play UCLA or Oregon State in the semifinals.

