Pac-12 Tournament Roundup: Stanford Stuns ASU on James Keefe Shot at the Buzzer

Cardinal rallies from a 14-point deficit with three minutes left to knock off one of the hottest teams in the conference

James Keefe made an 9-foot shot at the buzzer to cap off a remarkable Stanford comeback from a 14-point deficit with three minutes left to give the Cardinal a 71-70 victory over Arizona State in a first-round Pac-12 tournament game in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Eighth-seeded Arizona State (14-17) was the hottest team in the conference, having won the final four games of the regular season, including Saturday's 65-56 ASU win over Stanford, which lost its final five games of the regular season.

The Sun Devils tied a Pac-12 tournament record with 15 three-pointers on Wednesday, and they held a 17-point lead with 13:35 left in the second half. ASU still held a 14-point lead at the 3:01 mark before Stanford (16-15) went on a 16-1 run to close the game.

Spencer Jones scored 26 points and made 6-of-12 three-point shots. His final three-pointer came with 37.8 seconds left and reduced the Stanford deficit to one point. After ASU's Jalen Graham missed a shot with nine seconds left, Stanford hurried the ball upcourt. The ball came loose in the lane, Keefe picked it up and put up a shot just before the buzzer sounded. The ball hit the backboard, hit the front rim, hit the backboard again and dropped through.

Keefe's father, former Stanford star Adam Keefe, was in the crowd at T-Mobile Arena to see it. James Keefe finished with 16 points.

Arizona State had dominated the game for the first 37 minutes, primarily from the perimeter as 39 of the Sun Devils' first 53 points came by way of three-point shots.

DJ Horne scored 21 points and hit five three-pointers, while Jay Heath was 4-for-5 from long range and Marreon Jackson was 3-for-6 from deep.

Thursday matchup: No. 9 seed Stanford vs. No. 1 seed Arizona, noon.

Arizona won both regular-season games against Stanford -- 85-57 on Jan. 20 at Stanford and 81-69 on March 3 in Tucson.

Cover photo of Stanford celebration by Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODY Sports

