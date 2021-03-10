Pac-12 Basketball Tournament Roundup: Arizona State Advances

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a season-high 26 points, including the go-ahead basket with 11.7 second left, to help eighth-seeded Arizona State knock off ninth-seeded Washington State 64-59 in the first game of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

The Sun Devils (11-13 overall, 8-10 against Pac-12 opponents) trailed 59-58 in the final minute when Verge drove the lane and threw up a 10-foot, off-balance shot amid three defenders that went in with 11.7 seconds left to put ASU ahead by one point.

Washington State's Noah Williams then drove the length of the floor and into the lane before getting the ball stolen by Jaelen House. House was fouled with one second left, and WSU coach Kyle Smith was hit with a technical foul for throwing a water bottle. Verge made both those technical free throws before House made his two foul shots to set the final score.

The Sun Devils did it without their two standout freshmen who are out with injuries -- Marcus Bagley (10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Josh Christopher (14.3 points) -- and little production from All-Conference guard Remy Martin, who scored just six points on 2-for-10 shooting and missed two free throws with 54 seconds left.

After scoring 23 points or more in eight straight games, Martin scored six, eight and six points in his three games since then, going 6-for-26 from the field in that span.

House finished with eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. The Sun Devils were just 2-for-12 from three-point range, but they forced WSU into 20 turnovers and scored 22 points off those turnovers.

Washington State finishes 14-13 overall, for its first winning season since 2011-12. Isaac Bonton, who had missed four of the previous five games with ankle problems, returned for Wednesday's game and led the Cougars with 19 points.

Arizona State will play top-seeded Oregon in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Later Wednesday, Utah will play Washington and Cal will face Stanford.

