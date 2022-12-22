Cal Women Open Pac-12 Season at No. 2 Stanford

Skip to main content

Cal women’s basketball team opens its Pac-12 season on Friday with what might be the most challenging game in America – a road game against Stanford. OK, maybe a road game against No. 1 South Carolina would be more difficult, but it’s close.

Eight Pac-12 teams have already begun conference play, but Cal’s first two opponents, Stanford and Arizona, have yet to play Pac-12 games.

Cal is 9-2, which suggests the Bears might be better than 11th-best team in the Pac-12, which was where they were picked in the preseason coaches poll. However, they entered conference play with a 10-2 mark last year and went 2-10 in the conference, with one of the wins being a forfeit.

Here's a look at the Pac-12 in predicted order of finish:

1. Stanford (12-1, 0-0 Pac-12)

AP ranking: 2

NET ranking: 3

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: First

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA tournament projection: No. 1 seed

Next opponent: Cal (Friday)

Comment: The Cardinal has two of the top six players in the country, according to an ESPN rankings – No. 5 Cameron Brink and No. 6 Haley Jones.

.

2. Utah (11-0, 1-0 Pac-12)

AP ranking: 12

NET Ranking: 6

Preaseson coaches poll predicted finish: Fifth

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: No. 3 seed

Next opponent: Southern Utah (Thursday). Next Pac-12 opponent: Washington State (Dec. 30)

Comment: Utes are the only unbeaten Pac-12 team and they are second in the nation in scoring (92.7 points per game). We’re still marveling at that 124-78 victory over then-No. 16 Oklahoma back on Nov. 16.

.

3. UCLA (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12)

AP ranking: 11

NET ranking: 25

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: Fourth

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA tournament projection: No. 3 seed

Next opponent: Oregon (Dec . 30)

Comment: The Bruins’ Charisma Osborne is averaging 18.1 points and is ranked the 15th-best player in the country by ESPN.

.

4. Oregon (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12)

AP ranking: 16

NET Ranking: 10

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: Second

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: No. 4 seed

Next opponent: UCLA (Dec. 30)

Comment: Endyia Rogers had 34 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win over Washington State, and she is hitting 50% of her three-point shots.

.

5. Arizona (10-1, 0-0 Pac-12)

AP ranking: 18

NET ranking: 29

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: Third

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: No. 5 seed

Next opponent: Arizona State (Dec. 29)

Comment: That 21-point win over then-No. 18 Baylor in Dallas on Sunday was impressive. Jade Loville hit 4-of-5 three-point shots in that game and is making 51.0% from distance for the season.

.

6. Colorado (10-3, 0-1 Pac-12)

AP ranking: Not ranked

NET ranking: 35

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: Eighth

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: Not in the field, but among the “First Four Out.”

Next opponent: Washington (Dec. 30)

Comment: The Buffaloes have faced two ranked opponents and those resulted in an 18-point loss to Tennessee and a 27-point road loss to Utah.

.

7. Washington State (10-2, 0-1 Pac-12)

AP ranking: Not ranked

NET ranking: 50

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: Seventh

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: Not in the field and not among first eight out

Next opponent: Utah (Dec. 30)

Comment: Charlisse Leger-Walker ranks 10th in the country in scoring at 21.1 points per game, and she scored 40 points in the Pac-12 opener against Washington.

.

8. Oregon State (7-4, 0-1 Pac-12)

AP ranking: Not ranked

NET Ranking: 63

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: Sixth

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: Not in the field or among first eight out

Next opponent: North Carolina Central (Dec. 27). Next Pac-12 opponent: USC (Dec. 30)

Comment: Beavers have played a challenging schedule, having faced three ranked teams. But Oregon State lost to all three and Sunday’s 32-point loss to LSU was not pretty.

.

9. USC (10-2, 0-1 Pac-12)

AP ranking: Not ranked

NET ranking: 45

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: Ninth

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: Not in the field, but among the “Next Four Out.”

Next opponent: Oregon State (Dec. 30)

Comment: Close loss to UCLA was encouraging after a soft nonconference schedule, but the next three games against Oregon State, Oregon and UCLA, all on the road, will tell us whether second-year coach Lindsay Gottlieb is starting to turn the program around.

.

10. California (9-2, 0-1 Pac-12)

AP ranking: Not ranked

NET ranking: 81

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: 11th

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projections: Not in the field or among the first eight out.

Next game: Stanford (Friday)

Comment: Jayda Curry’s scoring is down (15.4 points per game), but the Bears are getting more offense from her teammates, especially Kemery Martin.

.

11. Washington (9-1, 1-0 Pac-12)

AP ranking: Not ranked

NET ranking: 113

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: 10th

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: Not in the field or among the first eight out.

Next opponent: Colorado (Dec. 30)

Comment: Beating Washington State in the Pac-12 opener was a good sign, but losing to Liberty by 12 points at home in the next game was not.

.

12. Arizona State (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12)

AP ranking: Not ranked

NET ranking: 120

Preseason coaches poll predicted finish: 12th

Latest ESPN Bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: Not in the field or among the first eight out.

Next opponent: Arizona (Dec. 29)

Comment: Sun Devils’ 5-foot-5 guard Tyi Skinner is averaging 20.6 points but is shooting just 37.5% from the field and is averaging more turnovers (3.0) than assists (2.9)

.

Cover photo of Stanford's Tara VanDerveer and Hannah Jump is by D. Ross Cameron, USA TODAY Sports

.

