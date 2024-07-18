Quiet Night for Jaylon Tyson as Cavs Get Thumped by Warriors
Jaylon Tyson played his least aggressive game of the NBA summer league so far, limited to four points and six shots as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 96-85 to the Golden State Warriors in a game that was never close at the Pavilion in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
The former one-year Cal player, drafted No. 20 by Cleveland last month, had averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the team’s first two summer league outings. He posted 15 and 14 points in those games, just four in this one.
Tyson appeared less decisive on Wednesday, often giving up the ball rather than trying to create something for himself.
Tyson’s two baskets came on a putback after an offensive rebound in the first quarter and a driving layup in the third period. He shot 2 for 6 from the field and missed both of his 3-point attempts.
He has yet to show a mid-range game in three summer league games, and Wednesday he appeared less assertive than we saw previously in Las Vegas or certainly last season at Cal.
The 6-foot-7 wing had four turnovers, all during the first half when he was minus-14 and the Cavaliers (1-2) trailed the Warriors (3-0) by 16 points.
Tyson started for the third straight game and played 24 minutes, but he was on the bench when the fourth quarter began with Golden State in charge, 75-58, and never returned to the court.
Perhaps because the game was so one-sided, Cleveland reserves saw significant playing time and totaled 45 points.
The first Cal player chosen in the first round of the NBA draft since Jaylen Brown in 2016, Tyson averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors this past season after transferring from Texas Tech.
Cleveland returns to action Thursday at 6 p.m. against the Los Angeles Lakers and rookie Bronny James.