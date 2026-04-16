Rhode Island Transfer Center Signs With Cal Women's Basketball

Cal women’s basketball coach Charmin Smith stated after the Bears final game of the 2025-26 season that the Bears would try to add a big for next season, and Cal added two at that position on Wednesday.

Cal got its second signing of the day when the Bears announced that Rhode Island transfer center Albina Syla has been signed by the Bears.

Earlier, Cal announced that incoming freshman Jovana Jevtovic, a 6-foot-4 post player, had been signed for the 2026-27.

Later they added a center with college experience in the 6-foot-5 Syla, who is from Finland.

Cal needs a center because the only starter from this past season’s 21-15 Golden Bears team that is out of college eligibility is center Sakima Walker, the team’s No. 2 scorer and leading rebounder.

Syla will come to Cal as a junior after a strong sophomore season at Rhode Island, where she averaged 9.2 points and 7.1 rebounds this past season. She made 58.3 percent of her field-goal attempts and did not attempt a three-pointer, indicating she is strictly a low-post player.

She was particularly effective in the Atlantic 10 tournament won by Rhode Island. She averaged 14.7 points on 61.8 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds in those three games and was named the tournament Most Outstanding Player.

That earned Rhode Island with its first NCAA tournament berth in 30 years, although Rhode Island lost to Alabama in its first-round game 68-55 to finish with a 28-5 record.. Syla had nine points and 10 rebounds in that game.

“I’m excited to bring someone with the size, length and skillset that Albina has to Cal,” Smith said in a statement provided by Cal. “She became a dominant force for her team last year in just her sophomore season and showed a lot of touch around the rim and a relentless effort to rebound the ball. I can’t wait to see her grow even further and make an impact here in Berkeley.”

Syla did not play much as a freshman, averaging 5.6 minutes, 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Syla had played on the Finland National Team while in high school.

“I chose Cal because I wanted to be part of a program that pushes me to be great in everything I do, from the classroom to the court,” Syla said in a statement provided by the school. “Coach Charmin has built an incredible culture here, and she’s a leader I really believe in. I know that playing for her will help me grow as a player and give me the tools I need to reach the professional level after college. I’m so excited to get started and help this team compete in the ACC.”