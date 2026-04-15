Cal Women's Basketball Fills Its Vacant Post Position

The Cal women’s basketball has added Jovana Jevtovic, a 6-foot-4 forward/center from Serbia, who will have the opportunity to to fill the Bears’ only vacant full-time starting position.

Jevtovic, who has played professionally and for her national team, will turn 21 before next season but arrives at Cal as a freshman.

She figures to have a good chance to replace departing senior center Sakima Walker, who averaged 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds and blocked 53 shots as a one-year transfer from South Carolina.

“Playing in professional women’s leagues in Europe these last few years has prepared her for the physicality of DI women’s basketball and I expect her to be an important piece of what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Cal coach Charmin Smith said in a statement.

“I chose Cal because it offers the perfect balance of high-level basketball and great academics,” Jevtovic told Cal Athletics. “From the beginning I felt a strong connection with Coach Charmin and the entire staff. I really appreciated how open and supportive they were with any questions I had.

“I also spoke with the players, and they all had such great things to say about the program. It truly felt like the right place for me, and I’m very excited for what’s ahead.”

A native of Ivanjica, Serbia, Jevtovic played this season for Sopron Basket in Hungary, averaging 17.0 minutes, 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists to help the team win the Hungarian Cup.

She also played in all five games for Sopron Basket at the 2026 Women’s Euroleague, contributing 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

A year ago, Jevtovic represented the Serbian national team at the FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket 2025, Division B, leading her team to the championship game and a promotion to Division A. She was named MVP of the tournament after averaging 16.3 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Cal went 21-15 this past season, including 9-9 in ACC play. Five key players from that team are expected to return, including top scorer, junior guard Lulu Twidale (16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists).

Also eligible to return are junior guard Mjracle Sheppard (8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds), freshman forward Taylor Barnes (8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds), junior guard Gisella Maul (9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds) and sophomore forward Naya Ojukwu (6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds).

Four Cal women’s players are known to be entering the transfer portal. The most significant among them is freshman guard Aliyahna “Puff” Morris (7.0 points, 3.1 assists), a former McDonald’s All-American from Etiwanda in Southern California.

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