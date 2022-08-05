Cal Basketball: Wing Rodney Brown Commits to Bears for 2023

Rodney Brown, a wing from Temecula, Calif., passed on some offers from big-time basketball schools when he announced on Thursday on social media that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-6 Brown attends Rancho Christian High School and chose the Golden Bears after getting offers from USC, Tennessee, Washington State, Pepperdine and UC Santa Barbara.

Brown made an official visit to Cal during he spring and his stock has risen in the meantime.

The 247 Composite, which takes an average of the ratings of a number of recruiting services, ranks Brown as the nation's 113th-best prospect in the class of 2023 and the 17th-best shooting guard prospect. The 247Sports site itself ranks Brown 30th among shooting guards.

This past season as a junior, Brown averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 6.0 rebounds.

Here is the assessment of Brown from the On3.com site:

You immediately notice Rodney Brown's frame. He has long arms and a projectable build. The shot is pure. He has deep range with a quick and consistent release and excellent balance. Brown showcased other facets at various times as well, with good vision and reads. He will need to continue adding weight and getting stronger, but he is not afraid to go in there and rebound his area. He will need to continue developing off the bounce, and as he gets stronger, the in-game pop should grow. Brown's natural skill-set is the takeaway, with the frame to build on. Watch the development here as he is on an upward trajectory.

.

Here is what Brown said in his twitter:

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love," he wrote in an announcement post on social media. "Thank you everyone who supported me throughout this journey. To my dad, mom, sister and family, thank you for being my #1 support system through it all.

"Thank you to all my coaches, trainers, and everyone else who helped me through this journey. I am very thankful for the support.

"I would like to thank coach Fox and the entire Cal family for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level."

And here are some highlight of Brown in action:

.

Check out the lower part of this tweet on Rodney Brown:

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport