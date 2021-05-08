Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Add Texas Transfer Karisma Ortiz

Ortiz started 15 games for Texas last season after transferring from Penn State

Cal's women's basketball team has added 6-foot guard Karisma Ortiz, a graduate transfer from the University of Texas.

"With her size, length and skill set, Karisma brings versatility on both ends of the floor," Cal head coach Charmin Smith said in a statement provided by Cal. "She possesses the character and competitive spirit that we value here at Cal. Karisma will have a positive impact on and off the court. I'm excited to welcome her into our Cal women's basketball circle."

This is the second transfer for Ortiz, a San Jose native who played her freshman season at Penn State.

For Texas in 2020-21, Ortiz started 15 games and averaged 18.3 minutes, 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds. The Longhorns finished the season with a 21-10 record, including 11-7 in the Big 12.

As a freshman at Penn State in 2018-19, Ortiz made 24 starts and averaged 25.4 minutes, 3.6 points and 4.2 assists. The Nittany Lions finished that season with a 16-16 record.

Ortiz played her high school ball at Archbishop Mitty High School, helping the Monarchs to a No. 1 USA TODAY national ranking by the end of her senior season.

In Charmin Smith's first year as Cal's head coach, the Golden Bears used freshmen and sophomores almost exclusively in 2020-21 and finished the season with a 1-16 record, including 1-12 in the Pac-12.

A number of key Cal players missed the season with injuries.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport