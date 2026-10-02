Top-40 Prospect Commits to Cal Women's Basketball

Cal's women's basketball program picked up a major commitment this week when four-star combo guard Amelia Sow announced on social media that she has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

Sow is ranked as the 32nd-best prospect in the class by ESPN, and the 47th-best prospect by Rivals/On3. She is ranked as the sixth-best combo-guard by Rivals/on3. She is widely considered the top prospect coming out of Canada.

The 6-foot-1 Sow is from St. Augustin de Desmaure, Quebec, and attends Fort Erie International Academy in Ontario, Canada.

Sow was named Women’s National Preparatory Basketball Association player of the year this past season when she averaged 22 points per game for Fort Erie International Academy. She was named Most Valuable Player at the FIBA and NBA Basketball Without Borders Americas camp that was held in El Salvador.

On the Fort Erie International Academy website, Fort Erie coach Handel Kipp called Sow “a jack of all trades,” who is a good ballhandler and playmaker with a high basketball IQ.

Sow reportedly had offers from 27 colleges, including Illinois, Maryland, Indiana and Michigan State. Both of Sow's parents played professionally in Europe.

Cal is coming off a season in which they went 21-15 overall and 9-9 in the ACC and reached the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.

The Bears return four of the five starters from last season's team, including leading scorer Lulu Twidale. Coach Charmin Smith has added several transfers who are expected to get significant playing time and could be starters.

Cal will face Nebraska as part of a doubleheader at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 20.

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