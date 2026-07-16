Cal Women to Play in Chase Center Doubleheader Basketball Event

Cal’s women’s basketball team will be part of a four-team doubleheader to be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, December 20.

The Cal women will face Nebraska and Stanford will be matched up against Ohio State in the event titled the 2026 Invisalign Bay Area Women’s Classic.

Cal announced the matchups on Thursday, but the game times have not been set.

The game against Nebraska is one of two games that are set on the Bears 2025-26 schedule. The other scheduled game is Cal matchup against Texas A&M on December 3 in Berkeley as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Cal returns four starters, including leading scorer Lulu Twidale, from last year’s squad, which finished with a 21-15 record and reached the quarterfinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. The Bears added several transfers who figure to make an immediate impact, including Missouri transfer Shannon Dowell and Rhode Island transfer Albina Syla.

Nebraska went 19-13 last season and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Huskers return three of their top four scorers and added freshman Ashlyn Koupal, a McDonald’s All-American.

Texas A&M went 14-13 last season, including a first-round loss in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. The Aggies return four starters and added several transfers.