Pac-12 Is Losing More Top Basketball Transfers Than It Is Gaining

Based on CBS Sports' ranking of transfers, the conference has a net loss in the market of players changing teams

CBS Sports recently ranked the top 85 college basketball players who are transferring to a different school this year, and the Pac-12 comes out on the short end.

Of course, how the teams use the new players is as important as the player's talent, and Oregon's Dana Altman and USC's Andy Enfield have become experts in the field. Both used transfers to good effect to reach the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, respectively, in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

But if you just judge the raw talent of the players changing schools this year, it is not a pretty picture for the Pac-12.

Four of the top seven players in CBS Sports' transfer rankings are leaving the Pac-12 for other schools in other conferences. No. 4 Remy Martin is going from Arizona State to Kansas; No. 5 Matt Bradey is leaving Cal for San Diego State; No. 6 Timmy Allen is departing from Utah to play for Texas, and No. 7 James Akinjo is leaving Arizona or Baylor.

It's possible Martin will remain in the NBA draft instead of transferring, but the guess here is that he will be at Kansas in 2020-21.

--Click here for a list and assessment of the more than 90 basketball players who transferred into and out of the Pac-12 this offseason so far.--

Here is what CBS Sports had to say about those four players:

4. Remy Martin Old school: Arizona State | New school: Kansas Martin's senior season at Arizona State didn't go as planned from a team perspective as the Sun Devils struggled to an 11-14 record. However, Martin averaged 19.1 points and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the second straight season. He's a fierce competitor and floor general who can score at all three levels. If Martin withdraws from NBA Draft, he could end up as a star player for a top-10 Kansas team.

5. Matt Bradley Old school: California | New school: San Diego Statee Bradley is a bucket-getter who is built like a linebacker. He has been filling up box scores in the Pac-12 for three seasons with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 40.2% and also uses his physicality to reach the free-throw line with regularity.

6. Timmy Allen Old school: Utah | New school: Texas Allen is a first-team All-Pac-12 performer who has been a steady scorer and rebounder in 82 career starts for the Utes. The 6-6 forward also averaged 3.9 assists per game this past season. At his height, he needs to develop a better outside shot in order to increase his NBA appeal. In the meantime, he'll be a key player for Chris Beard's first team at Texas.

7. James Akinjo Old school: Arizona | New school: Baylor Akinjo averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists on 40.8% 3-point shooting at Arizona this season after transferring in from Georgetown. The 6-1 guard will likely need a waiver for immediate eligibility at Baylor. But whenever he does suit up for the Bears, you can rest assured he'll be an impact player. No one is better at taking transfer guards and turning them into national stars than Baylor coach Scott Drew.

Arizona State's Marcus Bagley is ranked No. 11 in the CBS Sports transfer rankings, but has not selected a new school and is a good bet to be in the NBA in 2021-22. It adds to the Pac-12 departure list, though, with USC freshman Evan Mobley bound for the NBA as well.

Meanwhile, the highest-ranked transfer entering the Pac-12 is Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier, who is bound for Oregon as the No. 20-ranked transfer.

20. Quincy Guerrier Old school: Syracuse | New school: Oregon Guerrier is a former four-star prospect who took major strides as a sophomore at Syracuse. The 6-7 forward averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while earning third-team All-ACC honors. His outside shot is still developing, but Guerrier's size and versatility make him a high-profile addition to an Oregon team that is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance.

The next highest-rated transfer headed for the Pac-12 is also going to Oregon, 23rd-ranked De'Vion Harmon, who is transferring from Oklahoma.

No. 23 De'Vion Harmon Old school: Oklahoma | New school: Oregon Oklahoma's second-leading scorer from this past season took major strides as a sophomore and decided to enter the portal as the Sooners transitioned from Lon Kruger to Porter Moser. Harmon, a 6-2 guard, was a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class and should be a key piece in the backcourt for an Oregon program that often relies heavily on transfers.

The 40th-ranked transfer, Jacob Young, is also coming to Oregon after playing the past season at Rutgers.

This list suggests two things:

--The Pac-12 is not doing as well as it might have hoped in the transfer market.

--Oregon is doing the best among Pac-12 teams, with the conference's two highest ranked incoming transfers and a third who could make an impact.

Here are the other transfers heading out of the Pac-12 who were among the 85 transfers ranked by CBS Sports.

No. 63 Jordan Brown, from Arizona to Louisiana

No. 65 Michael Flowers, from South Alabama to Washington State

No. 72 Alonzo Verge Jr. from Arizona State to uncommitted

No. 80 D'Shawn Schwartz, from Colorado to George Mason

Here are the other ranked transfers coming into the Pac-12.

No. 26. Myles Johnson, from Rutgers to UCLA.

No. 30 Oumar Ballo, from Gonzaga to Arizona

No. 35 Marreon Jackson, from Toledo to Arizona State

No. 45 Boogie Ellis, from Memphis to USC

No. 71 Jay Heath, from Boston College to Arizona State

No. 82 David Jenkins Jr., from UNLV to Utah

No. 61 Pelle Larsson is moving within to the Pac-12, from Utah to Arizona

