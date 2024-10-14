Two Recruits Commit to Cal Women's Basketball for 2025
Cal’s women’s basketball program received two commitments for the class of 2025 recently, one of whom is ranked among the top 100 prospects in the country.
Taylor Barnes, a 6-foot small forward from Grand Prairie, Texas, is a four-star recruit who is rated the nation’s 70th-best prospect in the class by ESPN. She committed to Cal and Bears coach Charmin Smith late last week via social media.
Barnes chose Cal over offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M and UNLV, and she helped South Grand Prairie High School to 33-4 record last season.
“I would describe myself as a very versatile player,” Barnes told On3. “I feel like I can score from anywhere on the floor in any position I’m in. I see myself fitting into their program because they were saying they needed a player like that to make an impact in that area. I also like how they do a lot of ball movement and shooting and we’re actually working on that right now at my high school, so I feel like I could translate that over quickly.”
Her highlight video indicates she is a smooth, versatile player who can score in a variety of ways.
The other recent Cal commitment was from Isis Johnson Musah, a 5-foot-10 guard from state champion Detroit Edison Academy. She averaged 17 points as a junior and she chose Cal from a list of five finalists that also included Boston College, Mississippi State, Memphis and Pitt.
In the Division 2 state championship game, she led her team with 16 points, shooting 6-for-13 from the floor, and grabbed five rebounds in the 41-33 victory over Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard.
