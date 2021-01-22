Cal-USC Game Will Be Played Saturday as Scheduled

Trojans' Thursday game was postponed for virus-related issue, but it proved to be a false positive

Cal's home game against USC, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, will be payed as scheduled despite earlier concerns that the game might be postponed.

The reason for the concern was that the Trojans' game against Stanford was postponed for what was termed "suspected" COVID-19-related issues within the USC program.

However, USC announced on Twitter Friday morning that the test that indicated the virus had been contracted turned out to be false positive upon subsequent testing.

The Trojans (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12) were scheduled to play three road games in five days this week -- Oregon State on Tuesday, Stanford on Thursday and Cal on Saturday -- but that has been reduced to two games in that five-day span. The Trojans had their six-game win streak halted in a two-point loss to the Beavers on Tuesday.

Cal (7-9, 2-7) is coming off Thursday's four-point loss to No. 24 UCLA. Grant Anticevich scored 21 points and was 5-for-5 on three-pointers in that game. (Anticevich talks about the game in the video above.)

The Bears are the only Pac-12 team that has not had at least one conference game postponed this season.

USC is a huge team with a frontcourt that measures 7-feet, 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-8, with big guards as well.

Cal's leading scorer, Matt Bradley, has missed the past five games with an ankle injury, He is questionable for Saturday's game against USC, although he went through warmup drills before Thursday's game against UCLA and seems to be close to returning.

