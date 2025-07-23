Beyond the Top 50 Cal Pros: Who Didn't Make the Cut and Why
Our summertime series, the Top 50 Cal Pros, is now complete. Settling on the 50 who made the cut was not easy.
While establishing the criteria for our selections, we made a couple of significant decisions:
First, Olympic athletes were excluded from this particular list. This was not an easy call because Cal has exceled on the Olympic stage for a century. And the decision was not made simply because the Olympics were an amateur endeavor for decades.
Instead, the issue was that for generations most athletes competed in just a single Olympic Games. Because they had no way of sustaining themselves financially while satisfying archaic amateur regulations, they often were essentially forced to retire from athletics shortly after college.
As a result, while modern-era athletes such as swimmers Matt Biondi and Natalie Coughlin competed in multiple Olympics, those from yesteryear mostly didn’t so much have post-collegiate careers as much as moments.
Consider quarter-miler Archie Williams. His post-collegiate career basically consisted of the 1936 Olympics, where he ran the 400 meters in 46.1 seconds in the preliminary round, then won gold with a clocking of 47.0 in the final in front of Hitler at Berlin.
Williams graduated from Cal with a degree in mechanical engineering, became a civilian pilot training instructor at Tuskeege, was one of just 14 African Americans commissioned during World War II in the aviation meteorological cadet program, and was such a popular teacher for two decades in the San Francisco North Bay that Sir Francis Drake High School was renamed Archie Williams High School in 2021-- 28 years after his death.
A great and accomplished man, but hardly the owner of a professional career in sports.
Ultimately, we couldn’t reckon comparing Williams’ brilliant 93.1-second Olympic “career” to Jason Kidd’s 19 years in the NBA.
Secondly, two athletes with legit credentials were bypassed because their connection to Cal was exceedingly brief and neither played for the Golden Bears.
Don Budge attended Cal for a short time in the fall of 1933 before leaving to pursue tennis. He was the first player to complete the tennis grid slam by winning all four majors — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open — in 1938. He also won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1937, the start of winning six consecutive Grand Slam events.
Ranked No. 1 in the world in 1937 and ’38, Budge won 10 Grand Slam singles titles. They were amateur events at the time, but represented the peak of the sport.
Right-handed pitcher Jim Maloney reportedly attended Cal and Fresno City College before signing with the Cincinnati Reds in 1959. His time in Berkeley was apparently brief.
He went on to a 12-year major league career during which he won 134 games, was twice a 20-game winner and pitched two no-hitters.
Here are 19 more accomplished pros from Cal that we considered for our list:
— Ted Albrecht: The offensive tackle was drafted No. 15 in first round by the Chicago Bears in 1977 and started 75 games but his NFL career lasted just five seasons.
— Tyson Alualu: An interior defensive lineman, Alualu was drafted No. 10 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010 and played 14 NFL seasons for three teams.
— Ryan Anderson: A first-round NBA draft pick in 2008, Anderson averaged 12.3 points for six teams over 12 seasons, including a career-best 19.8 for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2014.
— Sam Chapman: A Rose Bowl hero for the Cal football team, Chapman hit 180 home runs during a major league career that was interrupted by military service for nearly four full seasons during World War II.
— Layshia Clarendon: A star guard on a Cal team that reached the 2013 women’s Final Four, Clarendon became the first openly non-binary player in the WNBA, averaged 7.6 points over an 11-year pro career and earning All-Star status in 2017.
— Sean Dawkins: A first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts as a wide receiver in 1993, Dawkins played nine NFL seasons for four teams, catching 445 passes for 6,291 yards and 25 touchdowns.
— Mike Epstein: In a nine-season MLB career as a first baseman, Epstein hit 130 home runs, including a team-leading 26 for the 1972 Oakland A’s World Series championship team.
----Justin Forsett: A seventh-round draft pick by Seattle in 2008, the running back rushed for 3,890 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine seasons for seven teams, including a 1,266-yard campaign for Baltimore in 2014.
— Scott Fujita: A walk-on safety at Cal and fifth-round NFL draft pick as a linebacker in 2002, Fujita totaled 771 career tackles in 11 seasons with four franchises.
— Jolene Henderson: The National Pro Fastpitch Pitcher of the Year in 2018 and ’19, she fashioned a 14-game win streak spanning the 2017 and ’18 seasons during which she had an earned run average of 0.58.
— Darrall Imhoff: An All-America center on Pete Newell’s 1959 NCAA championship team, Imhoff played 12 NBA seasons and was an All-Star in 1967 when he averaged 10.7 points and 13.3 rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers.
— Marvin Jones: A productive wide receiver, Jones caught 547 passes for 7,421 yards and 58 touchdowns in an 11-year NFL career through 2023.
— Mark McNamara: The 6-foot-11 center, who played his final two college seasons at Cal, spent eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds for five different teams.
— Lamond Murray: Jason Kidd’s running mate at Cal, Murray was the No. 7 overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He played 11 seasons with four teams and and three seasons where he scored at least 15 points per game.
— Mike Pawlawski: Drafted in the eighth round by Tampa Bay in 1992, Pawlawski never played in the NFL but spent five seasons in the Arena Football League, winning a championship with the Albany Firebirds, and then played a final season in the XFL.
— Todd Steussie: A first-round pick in the 1994 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, the offensive tackle assembled an impressive 14-year NFL career. He was a second-team All-Pro selection in 1997 and ’98.
— Bob Swenson: Undrafted in1975, Swenson played eight NFL seasons at linebacker, all with the Denver Broncos. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1981.
— Shane Vereen: A running back chosen in the second round of the 2011 draft by the New England Patriots, Vereen played seven NFL seasons, including on the Patriots’ 2014 Super Bowl championship team.
— Sherman White: The defensive end was the second overall pick in the 1972 draft by Cincinnati. He played 12 pro seasons with Cincinnati and Buffalo and totaled 63 sacks.
