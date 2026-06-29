Counting Down Cal's Top-50 Transfer Athletes: No. 12 Bob Milano

The transfer portal era in college athletics seems like it’s been with us forever. Likewise, most fans can recall less turbulent times when transfers happened, they simply didn’t look like a stampede to the 1849 California Gold Rush.

We thought it was time to rank the best transfers Cal teams have attracted, most of them in recent seasons but also including a few OGs from yesteryear.

We limited our ranking to transfers from four-year colleges.

Here is the next athlete in our countdown:

12. Bob Milano

Sport: Baseball

Arrival year at Cal: 1959-60

Previous school: Saint Mary’s College

Contributions at Cal:

— Milano grew up in Oakland playing against the likes of future MLB stars including Willie Stargell, Curt Flood, Joe Morgan and Vada Pinson. After a brief stint at Saint Mary’s, he made a life-changing move when he transferred to Cal.

— The Bears’ starting catcher, Milano played two seasons on teams that fashioned a combined record of 59-24 record.

— After a successful playing career at Cal, Milano completed his undergrad degree and earned his teaching credential while serving as a graduate assistant coach for the Bears. He had two different stretches as a Cal assistant.

— He was hired as Cal’s head coach in 1978 and won a program-record 688 games over 22 seasons while directing the Bears into the College World Series three times.

— His 1980 team won a still-standing program record 44 games and was the first of the teams Milano steered to the CWS.

— Milano is among 28 former baseball players or coaches who have been inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame. He also is a member of the American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Standout performance: Milano was the Bears’ top hitter in his debut season of 1960, batting .357 for a Cal team that went 30-14 and won the California Baseball Intercollegiate Association title.

Impact on the Bears: Milano, whose No. 7 is one of just four retired Cal baseball uniform numbers, had an impact on Cal baseball well after his playing career. He coached 21 players who went on to Major League careers. Milano also served as an assistant coach on the USA team that won gold in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and was head coach of the U.S. National Team in 1997.

Previously on our list:

No. 13: Teddye Buchanan

No. 14: Geno Carlisle

No. 15: Justin Cobbs

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