Counting Down Cal's Top-50 Transfer Athletes: No. 14 Geno Carlisle

The transfer portal era in college athletics seems like it’s been with us forever. Likewise, most fans can recall less turbulent times when transfers happened, they simply didn’t look like a stampede to the 1849 California Gold Rush.

We thought it was time to rank the best transfers Cal teams have attracted, most of them in recent seasons but also including a few OGs from yesteryear.

We limited our ranking to transfers from four-year colleges.

Here is the next athlete in our countdown:

14. Geno Carlisle

Sport: Basketball

Arrival year at Cal: 1996-97

Previous school: Northwestern (Played two seasons at the Big Ten school, averaging 19.7 points as a sophomore in 1995-96)

Contributions at Cal:

— A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., the 6-foot-3 guard sat out as a transfer in 1996-97, when the Bears advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in coach Ben Braun’s first season.

— Moving forward without six of their top seven scorers from the season before, the Bears played their first five games in 1997-98 without Carlisle, losing four of them. He went on to lead the team in scoring at 17.9 points and posted 20 points or more 10 times.

— His most prolific game as a junior was a 31-point outburst in a an 87-84 loss to UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

— As a senior, Carlisle added eight more games of 20 points and averaged 15.9 points. He scored 29 points in the Bears’ 78-71 upset victory over No. 9 North Carolina at the Pete Newell Challenge at the Oakland Coliseum.

— Carlisle’s two-year career scoring average of 16.7 points in 55 games at Cal remains the ninth-highest in program history. He led the team in scoring 29 times in those two seasons.

Standout performance: Carlisle completed the winning three-point play with 4.7 seconds left in Cal’s 61-60 victory over Clemson in 1999 NIT title game, capping a 16-point performance. With Cal trailing 60-58 in the final seconds, Carlisle drove to the basket but had his shot blocked. He corralled the rebound, scored and made the game-winning free throw.

Impact on his team: For the first time since 1960, the Bears beat three AP top-10 opponents — Kansas, UCLA and Arizona — in 1998-99. Carlisle averaged 20.3 points in the three victories. His efforts in the NIT helped Cal claim its first postseason championship since winning the 1959 NCAA crown.

Previously on our list:

No. 15 Justin Cobbs

No. 16 Rowan Hamilton

No. 17 Jamal Boykin

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