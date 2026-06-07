Counting Down Cal's Top-50 Transfer Athletes: No. 34 Trevor Davis

The transfer portal era in college athletics seems like it’s been with us forever. Likewise, most fans can recall less turbulent times when transfers happened, they simply didn’t look like a stampede to the 1849 California Gold Rush.

We thought it was time to rank the best transfers Cal teams have attracted, most of them in recent seasons but also including a few OGs from yesteryear.

We limited our ranking to transfers from four-year colleges.

Here is the next athlete in our countdown:

34. Trevor Davis

Sport: Football

Arrival year at Cal: 2013

Previous school: Hawaii (2011 & 2011, had 45 receptions, 601 yards, 5 touchdowns)

Contributions at Cal:

— After redshirting in 2013 as a transfer, the 6-foot-185-pound wide receiver caught at least two passes in eight different games as a junior in 2014. He fished the season with 24 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns.

— The Bears, led by star quarterback Jared Goff, fielded a potent and balanced passing attack in 2015, with six different receivers catching at least 40 passes. Davis had exactly 40 for 672 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

— His most impactful game in 2015 was against San Diego State, when he caught three passes for a career-high 138 yards. With the Bears leading 14-7 at halftime, he broke the game open with a 75-yard scoring catch on the first play of the third quarter.

— Never used as a kick returner at Hawaii, Davis was Cal’s primary kick return man his two seasons in Berkeley. As a junior in 2014, he returned 13 for 424 yards — a conference-leading 36.2-yard average — and two TDs. A year later, he returned 32 kickoff for 686 yards, a 21.4-yard average.

— Davis was chosen in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Standout performance: Davis authored one of the most spectacular individual performances in program history on Oct. 4, 2014 at Washington State. He caught three passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and in a span of less than 3 minutes in the third quarter returned kickoffs for 100 and 98 yards, both for touchdowns. Obviously. His 51-yard TD reception with 3:18 to play was the game winner in Cal’s remarkable 60-59 triumph.

Impact on his team: Davis arrived in Berkeley at just the right time for a wide receiver, benefiting from coach Sonny Dykes’ wide-open passing attack and the quarterbacking skills of future No. 1 NFL draft pick Jared Goff. The Bears were 8-5 his senior season in 2015, and went out with a 55-36 victory over Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Previously on our list:

No. 35: John McLaughlin

No. 36. Ovie Brume

No. 37. Kekoa Crawford

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