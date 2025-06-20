Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 33 -- Phil Chenier, 3-Time All-Star & NBA Champ
We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.
33. PHIL CHENIER
Years at Cal: 1968 to 1971
Sport: Basketball
Pro teams: Baltimore Bullets, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors
Age: 74
Hometown: Berkeley, Calif.
Why we ranked him here: A 6-foot-3 guard, Chenier was chosen by the Bullets with the fourth pick of the 1971 supplemental hardship draft. He played 10 NBA seasons, the first eight-plus with Baltimore/Washington. He averaged 17.2 points for his career with three seasons above 20 points per game. A three-time All-Star, Chenier scored a career-high 53 points on 22-for-31 shooting in a win over Portland on Dec. 6, 1972. The following year had had eight steals (and 26 points) in a win over the Knicks. Chenier averaged 21.8 points in 1974-75, when he finished eighth in MVP voting and helped the Bullets to a favorite’s role in the NBA playoffs. He scored 39 points in Game 7 of the first-round series win over Buffalo and averaged 24.8 points in the Eastern Conference finals win over Boston. Chenier had a 30-point game in the Finals but the underdog Warriors pulled off a stunning 4-0 sweep. The Bullets finally got their championship three years later, but Chenier missed the Finals due to a back injury that plagued him for the rest of his career. He had brief stints with Indiana and Golden State, retiring in 1981 after being waived by the Warriors. Following his playing career, Chenier served as TV analyst for Washington for three decades, from 1987 through 2017.
At Cal: A graduate of nearby Berkeley High School, Chenier arrived at Cal in the fall of 1968 and played two seasons of varsity basketball, averaging 13.5 points over 51 games. He was voted the team’s most improved player as a sophomore and averaged 16.8 points as a junior in 1970-71, including 18.3 conference play to earn a spot on the All-Pac-8 first team when the Bears were 16-9 and finished third in the league standings. Chenier scored a career-high 32 points in a victory over Washington that season. He then entered the NBA hardship draft, using an avenue provided to underclassmen who wanted turn pro before that was universally allowed.
