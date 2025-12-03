Dai Dai Ames, Justin Pippen Power Cal to its Best Start in Nine Seasons
Dai Dai Ames scored 25 points, including six free throws in the final 50.3 seconds, and Justin Pippen added 23 as Cal beat Utah 79-72 on Haas Pavilion on Tuesday night, improving to 7-1 for the first time in nine seasons.
John Camden added 13 points for the Bears, who remain undefeated in six home games. Lee Dort contributed eight points, 11 rebound and three assists.
Cal led by as many as nine points midway through the second half but the Utes (6-3) closed the gap to two points twice in the final 5 minutes.
The Bears were clinging to a 73-70 lead when Ames made two free throws with 50.3 seconds left to push the margin to five points. Pippen then blocked a 3-point try by Don McHenry and the Utes were whistled for a shot-clock violation with 20.3 seconds to play.
Ames made two more free throws with 14.4 seconds left and the Bears led 77-70. After a Utah basket, Ames buried two more from the line and the Bears were safely ahead.
Cal converted 22 of 24 free throws on the night.
Five players scored in double digits for Utah, led by Seydou Traore and Keanu Dawes, each with 14 points.
The Bears closed the first half with a 7-0 run over the final 1:01 to take a 42-34 lead into the break.
Pippen hit a 3-pointer to extend the 35-34 lead before Lee Dort dunked off a feed from John Camden. After a series of three turnovers in the span of 10 seconds, Ames pushed the margin to eight points when he buried a pull-up jumper in the lane with one second left.
The Utes led 28-20 after a 3-pointer by McHenry with 7:17 to go in the half.
The Bears responded with a 22-9 surge over the final 7 minutes. Pippen scored seven points during the run, Chris Bell converted five straight free throws and Dort made a pair of baskets.
