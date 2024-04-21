Cal Baseball: Bears Complete Three-Game Sweep of Fifth-Ranked Oregon State
Cal completed its first three-game sweep of a top-five team in eight years when the Bears defeated fifth-ranked Oregon State 4-3 on Sunday in Berkeley.
The last time Cal swept a top-five team was March 2016 when the Bears took three straight from No. 3 Oregon.
Sunday's victory also gave Cal its eighth straight win and improved Cal’s record to 24-14, including 11-10 in the Pac-12, while the Beavers slipped to 30-9 overall and 10-7 in the conference.
All three victories in the series were close games, with Cal winning the last two games by one-run margins. Cal won Friday’s game 10-8 on Seth Gwynn’s two-run, walk-off home run in he ninth, and the Bears won again on Saturday 8-7 on a walk-off walk to complete a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth.
On Sunday, Cal scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the seventh, and what proved to be the winning run came home on a bases-loaded walk that inning.
Cal did not need ninth-inning dramatics this time as Cal relief pitcher Trey Newmann protected the one-run lead by putting Oregon State down in order in the top of the ninth inning. He struck out the final batter to end the game.
Newmann gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out eight in his five innings of relief. That one hit was a two-run home run by the Beavers’ Dallas Macias that gave Oregon State a 3-2 lead after six innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, Peyton Schulze knocked in the tying run with a two-out, RBI double, and Gwynn got credit for driving in the go-ahead run by drawing a bases-loaded walk later in that inning.
Gwynn had another big day. He went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and his two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning was his third homer of the series. In the three games against the Beavers, Gwynn went 6-for-12 with three home runs, six RBIs and two-game-winning RBIs.
Cover photo of Peyton Schulze by Greg Fiore
