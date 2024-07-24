Aaron Rodgers Offers His First Comments about His 'Unexcused' Absence
Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday offered his first detailed response to his “unexcused” absence from mandatory minicamp last month.
The Jets quarterback had provided a hint of an explanation earlier in the week on a Pardon My Take podcast, but Wednesday’s comments came in front of the assembled New York media and offered more information. Among other things he said he had no qualms about getting fined (more than $50,000) for his absence from the minicamp to take a prearranged trip to Egypt, a country he had been fond of for “three decades.”
Here is what Rodgers said:
"Back in some of the doldrums of the rehab [from a torn Achilles], I thought it'd be fun to put together a trip with some friends," Rodgers said, according to CBS Sports. "I had a great talk with Robert. Obviously he wanted me to be there [for minicamp]. I knew the consequences if I wasn't gonna be there. The reaction is what it is."
"I made it a point to be at every OTA," Rodgers told reporters, according to NFL.com: "I was at the physical day, as a part of the minicamp. Missed the two practices. Had talks with all my teammates about it. I think they understood it was more of an issue outside of the building than it was inside the building.
"(Head coach) Robert (Saleh) and I are great -- we had great conversations throughout the offseason. Had a fun one last night in his office until later on. It is what it is. I'm an adult, I knew what I was getting into, I knew the fine that was coming and also knew how much I wanted to be in Egypt. I wish there hadn't been a conflict scheduling-wise, but it was what it was."
Rodgers confirmed he indeed received a fine. Rodgers said he made his travel plans to Egypt based on last year's offseason schedule and attempted to reschedule his trip when the Jets official offseason schedule for 2024 was posted. But the Egypt plans could not be changed.
Here is Rodgers' complete Wednesday press conference:
Rodgers’ absence from the minicamp practice was called “unexcused” by Saleh, and it created controversy because Rodgers is 40 years old and is coming off a torn Achilles that virtually wiped out his 2023 season.
This story will die down if Rodgers and the Jets begin the 2023 season with some wins, but if they lose games early in the season, the story likely will be resurrected.
