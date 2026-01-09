Ex-Cal Players in NFL Playoffs -- Aaron Rodgers, 7 Others

The Ravens’ missed field goal Sunday night put an eighth former Cal player in the NFL playoffs – Aaron Rodgers.

Although he may be the most recognizable ex-Cal player in the postseason, there are seven other Golden Bears who will be playing postseason football. That includes 49ers tight end Jake Tonges and his amazing story, and he is just one of three former Cal players in the postseason who came into the NFL as undrafted free agents.

Let’s take a look at the eight former Cal players who are still playing this season:

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers host Houston Texans on Monday.

No one knows whether the 42-year-old Rodgers will play another season, so any postseason loss could be the final game of his four-MVP career. He is now tied with Lamar Jackson for the best career passer rating of alltime at 102.2, just ahead of Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes and way head of Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Steve Young and anyone else.

Cal years: 2003-2004

Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers visit New England Patriots on Sunday

The 33-year-old Allen had 81 receptions this season, giving him 1,055 for his career, placing him 13th on the alltime list. That is second among active NFL players, behind only Travis Kelce, and first among wide receivers. Nearly everyone with more career receptions is in the Hall of Fame or soon will be.

He had at least four receptions in each of the Chargers last eight games, and he will be going against the two former Cal players who are the starting safeties for the Patriots.

Cal years: 2010-2012

Jaylinn Hawkins, safety, New England Patriots

Patriots host Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday

In his sixth NFL season, Hawkins finally established himself as a quality starting safety, and he had the best season of his career in 2025. This season was only the second time he was a regular starter, and he finished with 71 tackles, a career-high four interceptions (one in each of the final two games), six passes defended and one forced fumble in the 15 games he played and started.

Now he pairs with former Cal teammate Craig Woodson as the Patriots’ starting safeties.

Cal years: 2015-2019

The New England Patriots needed someone to step up on the defensive side of the ball this season. Jaylinn Hawkins has been that guy. #NEPats



He has forced multiple turnovers and made impact plays throughout his most impressive season as a pro.pic.twitter.com/C6QcHEMqc3 — Patriots Lead (@Patriots_Lead) December 24, 2025

Craig Woodson, safety, New England Patriots

Patriots host Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday

A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Woodson became a starting safety in the opening game of his rookie season, and had eight tackles in that game. He remains a starter and has recorded 79 tackles, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

He and former Cal teammate Jaylinn Hawkins are the Patriots’ starting safeties and helped New England rank fourth in the NFL in scoring defense while finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record after going 4-13 last season.

Cal years: 2019-2024

Jake Tonges, tight end, San Francisco 49ers

49ers visit Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

Tonges is great story, and the 49ers might not be in the playoffs without him. He was a walk-on at Cal and an undrafted free agent in the NFL who made the Chicago Bears active roster as a rookie at the fullback position in 2022. He was cut after four games, spent the 2023 season on the 49ers’ practice squad, and surprised everyone by making the 49ers active roster in 2024.

After 2024 he still had no NFL receptions, but because of injuries to tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Tonges started two games this season and played in all 17. His 34 catches this season were the first 34 catches of his pro career. He also had five touchdown catches. His game-winning touchdown catch against Seattle in the opener, his seven receptions and a touchdown against the Rams and his seven catches and a touchdown against Chicago were instrumental in those wins and the 49ers going 12-5.

Cal years: 2018-2021

Patrick Mekari, offensive guard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars host Buffalo Bills on Sunday

Mekari might not play in the postseason.

Taken by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Mekari has started 67 NFL games, including 17 last season for the Ravens and all 14 games in which he played this season for the Jaguars.

He missed the last two games with a back injury and he’s questionable to play against the Bills.

Cal years: 2015-2018

Elijah Hicks, safety, Chicago Bears

Bears host Green Bay Packers on Saturday

Now in his fourth season with the Bears, Hicks has started 15 NFL games in his career but none this season. However, he played in all 17 games in 2025, primarily on special teams but some playing time on defense. He has 19 tackles this season.

Cal years: 2017-2021

Jake Curhan, offensive lineman, Carolina Panthers

Panthers host Los Angeles Rams on Saturday

Signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Curhan has started 12 NFL games, including one start this season for the Panthers. He played in 13 games this season, including each of the final four games, and is likely to get on the field against the Rams.

Cal years: 2017-2020

